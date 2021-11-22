Joseph named United-8 POY as 20 Robeson players earn All-Conference honors

Staff report
Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Hoslerson Joseph (7) dribbles against Pine Forest’s Alex Jones (2) and Karlo Valenzuela (15) during an Aug. 31 match in Lumberton. Joseph was named the United-8 Conference Player of the Year.

LUMBERTON — Lumberton soccer player Hoslerson Joseph was named the United-8 Conference Player of the Year and coach Kenny Simmons earned Coach of the Year honors, the league has announced.

The pair helped lead Lumberton (19-2-1) to the conference championship for the first time since 2013 and the second round of the state playoffs.

Joseph scored 38 goals with 10 assists this season.

“Coming into the season we thought we had a good team, and then with the addition of him and his ability to score goals and be a constant threat for opposing teams, that just added that much more to our squad,” Simmons said of Joseph. “Every good team needs goal scorers, or a goal scorer, and he was the X-factor; he was an impact player, he changed the games. I thought he made a lot of our players that played around him better over the course of the season.”

Six additional Lumberton players earned All-Conference selections, along with six players from Purnell Swett.

From the Pirates, Angel Robles, Luis Izeta, Ashton Sumpter and Ben Hunt were named first-team All-Conference; Jonathan Carrera and Julian McGarahan were each named second team.

Purnell Swett’s Cale Harris earned first-team honors. Nehemiah Maynor, Kevin Locklear, Zachary Hunt and Daniel Hunt each earned second-team selections and Jalen Hunt was named to the third team.

Jack Britt’s Tucker Shank was named United-8 Goalkeeper of the Year.

Other first-team All-Conference selections included: Jack Britt’s Luca Duarte; Cape Fear’s Trent Bunce; Gray’s Creek’s Vancy Ruiz, Connor Boyle and Nicholas Hallis; and Seventy-First’s Ricardo Santamaria and Andrez Manosalva.

Seven Robeson players named to Southeastern All-Conference Team

Four players from Red Springs and three from St. Pauls were named to the Southeastern Athletic Conference’s All-Conference team, the league has announced.

Red Springs is represented by Javier Villagomez, Olvin Diaz, Diego Lazaro and Alfredo Lazaro.

From St. Pauls, Anthony Sosa, Jason Zamora and Gustavo Bravo each earned selections.

Unlike the United-8, the Southeastern named only a first team, and also did not name a Coach of the Year of Goalkeeper of the Year.

Clinton’s Daniel Adasiak was named the conference Player of the Year.

Other All-Conference Team selections include: Clinton’s Walker Spell, Caleb Kennedy, Jorge Llamas and Andrew Byrd; Midway’s Felipe Penick, Junior Acosta and Jake Hammond; East Bladen’s Chase Starkloff, Malcolm Bolden and Jacob Nixon; and West Bladen’s Cade Allen and Javier De Los Santos.