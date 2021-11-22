McGirt finishes 51st at RSM Classic, looks to ‘22

November 22, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report
McGirt

McGirt

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — After a strong start left him inside the top 20 entering the weekend, Fairmont native William McGirt faded to a tie for 51st at the PGA Tour’s RSM Classic at Sea Island Resort in St. Simons Island, Georgia.

McGirt shot a 1-over 71 on Saturday and a 2-over 72 on Sunday after entering the weekend with a 7-under-par total.

“I played great tee to green all week,” McGirt told The Robesonian. “I just couldn’t get a putt to fall on the weekend. I was all over the hole.”

Saturday, two early bogeys at holes No. 3 and 4 left McGirt chasing even par the rest of the round; he made birdies at No. 6 and 15 with another bogey at No. 12.

In Sunday’s final round, McGirt made bogeys at holes No. 2, 9, 10 and 12 before consecutive birdies at No. 15 and 16 brought him back to 2 over for the round. He missed four putts inside 10 feet in Sunday’s round.

Talor Gooch won the tournament at 22 under for his first PGA Tour win, three strokes ahead of Mackenzie Hughes and four ahead of Sebastián Muñoz.

The RSM Classic was last event of the 2021-22 PGA Tour season before a break through the end of December.

“I feel like my game is getting back close to where it was in 2016-17,” McGirt said, referencing the point in his career in which he earned his one PGA Tour victory and was ranked in the top 50 in the world. “I just need some putts to fall to get a bit of confidence and I feel like I’m very close to playing great golf again. I’ll spend the offseason working on wedges and putting. I can never be too good with those clubs.”

McGirt earned seven FedExCup points at the RSM Classic; through 16 events of his 29-event major medical extension, he has earned 64 of the 375 FedExCup points required to maintain his PGA Tour playing status at the end of the extension.