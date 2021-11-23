Blue Friday: St. Pauls faces Princeton in Battle of the Bulldogs

ST. PAULS — The day after Thanksgiving is typically referred to as Black Friday.

But with a pair of undefeated teams called Bulldogs meeting in the 2A East Regonal semifinal of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association state playoffs — teams which share similar color schemes — this year’s day after Thanksgiving might as well be called Blue Friday.

There will be plenty of blue on both sidelines and in both the home- and visiting-side bleachers when Princeton hosts St. Pauls at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

St. Pauls (11-0), the No. 5 seed in the 2A East Region, faces an undefeated opponent for the second straight week, and is once again considered the underdog by most; this time their opponent has not just a perfect record, but the No. 1 playoff seed.

“It’s not really a mental battle for us — we’re not an underdog, we’re just an underdog to everybody else,” St. Pauls coach Mike Setzer said. “When we talk to our kids we let them know that. We don’t really care about how people pick, how people perceive us. We don’t see ourselves as underdogs, we just understand the challenge in front of us.”

Princeton (12-0), the champions of the Neuse-6 Conference, reached the fourth round with a 63-12 win over Nash Central last week; they defeated Bunn 56-20 in the first round and Kinston 41-31 in the second round. St. Pauls defeated Goldsboro 56-0 in the first round and has won two tight games since, with a 44-36 second-round overtime win over Roanoke Rapids and a 38-36 third-round win at Whiteville. The schools have never met in football.

The St. Pauls defense, which forced six turnovers in the Whiteville victory, will face Princeton’s single-wing offense. Princeton has thrown 17 passes all season, and has two 1,500-yard rushers: Jaydon Brooks (1,964 rushing yards, 25 touchdowns) and Christian Perris (1,529 rushing yards, 27 touchdowns).

“They’re a type of team that likes to lay on you; they’re a very physical team,” Setzer said. “I respect them because they are in the single wing (offense); that means that they like to do what they do, and they’re going to do what they’re believe in doing. You have to respect a team like that, and they’re apparently very good at it.”

Princeton has scored 51.1 points per game this season.

Defensively, Princeton allows 13.0 points per game — though they’re resume to this point isn’t as solid as Whiteville’s was entering last week’s game; Princeton has allowed 28 or more points three times this season.

“I think some teams may go into games to play them to try to figure out a way to score against them, and end up playing into their hands,” Setzer said. “We’re going to go and be St. Pauls Bulldogs. What’s allowed us to score to this point, we’re going to continue to do. We’re not going to show up like Whiteville, or Roanoke Rapids, or Red Springs. We’re going to show up and run our offense — because I think what makes teams good is to hang your hat on what you believe in, and we’re going to continue to impose our will. The team that stick to what they believe in usually has more success.”

Kemarion Baldwin has rushed for 2,291 yards and 33 touchdowns this season for St. Pauls, while Mikail Breeden has thrown for 1,381 yards and 20 touchdowns.

St. Pauls will look to advance to the 2A East Regional final for the second straight season, a feat never before accomplished in program history. A regional berth would be the school’s sixth.

Last year’s 2AA East Region championship and state championship appearance came under unique circumstances, in a spring season, with warmer weather than is normally expected deep in the playoffs when “football weather,” as some would say, comes around. This year, they’ll hold a practice on Thanksgiving — considered a point of privilege in high school football circles — and play another cold-weather game on Friday.

“They’re football players, and football players realize that we have one of the toughest sports — we’re going to start out when it feels like Hades outside and end up feeling like you’re having practice on the moon,” Setzer said. “Coaching for a long time, one of the things you tell teams is you want to make it to Thanksgiving; that lets you know you’re a pretty good team. This week, we embrace it, we embrace the weather. It’s just a rite of passage; it’s really special for both teams to be able to practice on Thanksgiving.”

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.