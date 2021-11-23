Stiles: Why St. Pauls will beat Princeton Friday

When I wrote my weekly picks column before last week’s St. Pauls-Whiteville game in the third round of the 2A state playoffs, I picked Whiteville to win.

After St. Pauls won a thrilling 38-36 game to advance to the fourth round, let’s just say that prediction was brought up more than a couple times in the postgame scene on the Legion Stadium field.

First of all, I embrace that noise. I know what I signed up for in this position, and I’ll say on the record that was the hardest pick I made all season and I knew that it would be met with some raised eyebrows on the northern end of Robeson County.

That was simply an honest prediction for last week’s game. And this one is just as honest: when St. Pauls travels north for its fourth-round game at 7:30 p.m. Friday, they’ll beat top-seeded Princeton.

St. Pauls didn’t just prove me wrong last week — they proved to me that they can beat anyone in the 2A playoff field.

That’s not to guarantee a state championship, and they’ll have to play well to win both this week and in potential future rounds. But they’re capable enough — even against the No. 1 seed in the 2A East Region — that I’m picking them to emerge victorious and advance to their second straight regional final.

This deep into the playoffs, seedings only mean so much, especially at the top. Whiteville — the team St. Pauls just beat — is just as good as Princeton.

Princeton’s offense does present a look that St. Pauls hasn’t seen before, as they run the single wing; backs Jaydon Brooks and Christian Perris have both had fantastic seasons. Entering the Whiteville game, St. Pauls knew it wouldn’t completely shut down the Wolfpack and their wing-T; the Bulldogs simply had to contain them just enough to end up with more points when the clock hit zero. St. Pauls forced six turnovers in that game, making more big plays than Whiteville did even as the Wolfpack scored five touchdowns.

Something similar will happen at Princeton Friday. Any defense completely shutting down an offense that’s scored over 50 points per game this season would be stunning — but a big play or two in a game with the score in the 30s like last week could make a massive difference. A championship-level difference.

While I haven’t seen Princeton play, on paper their defense doesn’t look as strong to me as Whiteville’s did last week. St. Pauls scored 38 points with 335 yards of offense against the Wolfpack, and should have a similar output against Princeton.

Last week I said whichever team ran the ball better would win, and that could very well be a factor again as Princeton goes against Kemarion Baldwin and his 2,291-yard, 33-touchdown season — although St. Pauls’ passing game was a large factor at Whiteville as well, with 172 yards through the air. As successful as Princeton has been running the ball — a team who throws the ball less than twice per game — it may be harder to defend St. Pauls because the opposition can’t just focus on one facet of the offensive game.

St. Pauls also has an experience advantage in multiple ways. As defending state runners-up, this isn’t St. Pauls’ first big playoff run; Princeton hasn’t been past the second round in the time its current seniors have been in high school. And having won in overtime two weeks ago and in a game that came down to the final seconds last week, St. Pauls has proven itself to be comfortable in the close-and-late situations of a tense game.

Princeton’s first three rounds have come with far less tension, so how might its team deal with the pressure of a close game with its season on the line, particularly with the expectations that come with being the No. 1 seed?

This is likely to be another barnburner that comes all the way down to the wire. But when you put all of the above together, I think it leads to a St. Pauls victory.

St. Pauls 40, Princeton 35

Chris Stiles is 26-10 on game picks this season.