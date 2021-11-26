Tubbs nabs second deer of season

November 26, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Contributed Photo Donovan Tubbs, 15, of Lumberton shot his second buck of the season this week, taking a 140-pound, eight-point deer near Lumberton.

