Lumberton, Purnell Swett tennis players named All-Conference

November 26, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

Three Lumberton Pirates and three Purnell Swett Rams were each named as All-Conference tennis players by the United-8 Conference, the league has announced.

Lumberton senior Brittney Collins, junior Emily Hall and senior Gracie Britt earned All-Conference selections. Purnell Swett junior Raven Cummings, senior Sydney Brooks and junior Nyla Mitchell also earned the honors.

Cape Fear’s Brooke Bieniek was named United-8 Player of the Year and the Colts’ Chris Lucas was named the league’s Coach of the Year.

Other All-Conference selections include: Cape Fear’s Anna Piland, Shea Bieniek, Madisyn Hall, Andi Brinker and Brianna Keen; Jack Britt’s Chalei Hodge, Tayloer Benson, Riley Nazario and Kelly Chay; South View’s Paige Maitland and Chelsey Scwander; and Gray’s Creek’s Kaylee Ledford and Meadow Ellis.