‘A perfect storm happened tonight’: Princeton’s 24 unanswered points too much for St. Pauls

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian
St. Pauls’ Bradley Gooden (50) and Princeton’s Paul Edens (5) meet on the field after Friday’s fourth-round 2A state playoff game in Princeton.
PRINCETON — A sequence of plays early in the fourth quarter provided the best representation of the second half in Friday’s fourth-round 2A state playoff game between St. Pauls and Princeton.
With Princeton leading by three points, a would-be 68-yard touchdown run by St. Pauls’ Kemarion Baldwin was called back due to a holding penalty. Two plays later, a St. Pauls fumble was recovered by Princeton’s Andrew Rose.
In four more plays, Princeton had scored a touchdown, part of a run of 24 unanswered points over the last quarter and a half as the top-seeded Bulldogs from Johnston County beat Robeson County’s group of Bulldogs by a 45-28 final.
“We had a big play called back and that really hurt us; I can’t wait to see it on film,” St. Pauls coach Mike Setzer said. “I think a perfect storm happened tonight; I think we played good enough to win the ballgame in the first half, and in the second half things just fell apart for us. It was just methodical, it wasn’t one thing that did it, it was just a chain of events that kind of metastasized for us.”
The game was tied 28-28 entering the fourth quarter before McKinley Uzzell kicked a go-ahead 24-yard field goal on the first play of the final period to give Princeton (13-0) a 31-28 lead.
The Baldwin run that was negated by the penalty came on the first play of the ensuing drive. After the turnover, Brandon Turner ran the ball on four straight plays for Princeton, including a 2-yard scoring run, and the extra-point made it a 38-28 game with 9:40 to play.
A minute later, Peyton Mitchell intercepted a St. Pauls pass in the red zone; Princeton then led the clock while driving downfield and scored on a Christian Perris 11-yard run with 1:43 to play to establish the 45-28 final margin.
“It broke our will a little bit,” Setzer said. “They did what we try to do to teams towards the end; they really ate the clock.”
Princeton rushed for 238 yards in the second half and 416 in total. Perris rushed 28 times in total for 200 yards and a touchdown; Turner had 10 carries for 92 yards and a touchdown and Paul Edens rushed 10 times for 91 yards and two touchdowns.
Baldwin ran for 192 yards on 22 carries with three touchdowns for fifth-seeded St. Pauls (11-1). Mikail Breeden completed 13 of his 20 pass attempts for 206 yards and a touchdown; Eddrick James caught six passes for 78 yards and Javier Ortiz had five receptions for 106 yards.
Penalties were not isolated to Baldwin’s long run for St. Pauls, who was penalized 14 times for 123 yards; Princeton had three penalties for 15 yards.
“I feel like there was some questionable calls, but that doesn’t mean that it wasn’t the right call, I just have to look at the tape,” Setzer said. “We were trying to speed up the pace a couple times and they got us for not being ready, or jumping (offsides), and I thought we were right on time with the snap, things we’ve done all year.”
St. Pauls scored on its second drive of the game when Breeden found K.J. Jones for an 8-yard touchdown and Baldwin ran in the conversion for an 8-0 advantage with 5:05 to go in the opening stanza.
Princeton turned the ball over on downs in St. Pauls territory on its first two drives, then scored on its third on an Edens 3-yard run; the conversion attempt failed and St. Pauls kept the lead at 8-6 with 8:23 left in the first half.
Baldwin scored on a 49-yard run on the next play from scrimmage, and again converted the two-point try to give St. Pauls a 16-6 lead.
Princeton provided its own answer with a 68-yard scoring drive culminating in a 1-yard Perris run, before kicking the extra point to make it 16-13 with 4:46 until halftime.
St. Pauls scored with 29 seconds left in the half on a 3-yard Baldwin run; the conversion attempt failed and St. Pauls led 22-13 at intermission.
“I don’t think anybody shut them down in the first half, like we did, in a long time,” Setzer said. “But then I think they found the answer in the second half and we couldn’t stop them, couldn’t slow them down.”
Princeton took the second-half kickoff, drove and scored on a 15-yard Perris run; he also ran in the conversion to make it a 22-21 game. St. Pauls answered with a 16-yard Baldwin run to make it 28-21 with 7:25 in the period; the conversion failed.
Edens scored his second touchdown on a 5-yard run and the extra-point kick tied the game with 5:47 left in the third; St. Pauls punted on the ensuing drive before Princeton drove down the field for the go-ahead field goal at the start of the fourth.
St. Pauls’ loss ends the high school careers of its senior class, who in addition to this year’s Southeastern Athletic Conference championship and fourth-round playoff run were integral in last season’s run to the NCHSAA 2AA state championship game, the first state final appearance in program history.
“I’m super proud,” Setzer said. “We’re going to take a couple weeks off and then find a way to start barking at them and tell the they’ve got so much to live for, so much to work for. Some really good people are going to walk out of this program.”
