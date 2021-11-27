From the fringe

Fairmont Golf Club news

Tim Moore and Rick Rogers were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout with a four-stroke victory over Rick Baxley, who was playing as a single. Ancil Dial and Buckey Beasley were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday morning with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

The Annual Collard Classic Golf Tournament will be played on Sat., January 1, 2022 with a 12 noon shotgun start. This will be a four-person Texas Scramble format with an entry fee of $30 for members and $40 for non-members, which includes all golf fees, lunch, meal after play, and prizes. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 to sign up.

Top rounds posted this week include: Scott Benton with a 68, Tommy Davis 69, Mark Smith 71, James Cox 72, Jeff Wishart 73, Richie Chmura 76, Jimmy Green 76, Billy Allen 77, Rick Baxley 79.

