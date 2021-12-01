UNCP men’s basketball gets back on track, overwhelms Chowan

November 30, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

MURFREESBORO — The UNC Pembroke men’s basketball team shot better than 46 percent from the field, scored 42 points in the paint and led for nearly 39 minutes on the way to an 82-63 victory over Chowan on Tuesday evening at Bob Burke Court.

The Braves (5-1, 2-1 CC) got double-digit scoring efforts from four different players in the triumph, including a 14-point, 11-rebound performance from senior Spencer Levi. The setback kept the Hawks (0-5, 0-2) winless through the first five games of the 2021-22 season, including an 0-2 clip in Murfreesboro.

The Braves limited Chowan to just 22.6% shooting in the opening half and scored 11 points off of five turnovers by the Hawks to take a hefty lead into the locker room.

The hosts took their only lead of the evening, 4-3, on a layup by Christian Koonce at the 18:13 mark of the first half, but UNCP responded with a 28-5 run over the next 12 minutes to blow the game wide open. The visitors led by as many as 25 points, 40-15, following a pair of free throws from Jordan Ratliffe with 3:05 left before the break.

Javonte Waverly nailed a 3-pointer just 19 seconds into the second half to keep the momentum going for the Braves, but the hosts kept its deficit level after that point. The Hawks eventually trimmed UNCP’s lead back to just 14 points, 73-59, following an old-fashioned 3-point play by Cheick Traore with just more than three minutes remaining, but that would be the closest that Chowan would get.

Senior Spencer Levi tacked up his third-straight double-double performance (10th career), this time scoring 14 points and tallying 11 rebounds. He also added four blocks and a pair of assists.

Freshman Trenton McIntyre chipped in 13 points on a 5-of-8 shooting night. He also matched a career high with seven rebounds as well.

Senior Deon Berrien totaled a dozen points and matched a season-best with seven rebounds, while redshirt junior Jordan Ratliffe contributed 10 points on 3-of-6 shooting.

UNCP has posted an advantage in the rebounding column for 18-straight games after Tuesday’s 48-35 performance on the boards. The Black & Gold has out-rebounded 21 of its last 23 opponents dating back to a win over Wingate on Nov. 20, 2019.

The Braves evened up their all-time series with Chowan at three games apiece, and have now posted consecutive wins over the Hawks for the first time in the 17-year-old series.

The Black & Gold has now won 28 of its last 29 games when scoring 81 or more points. Its lone loss over that time frame was a 90-87 overtime setback to Columbus State in the 2019-20 Peach Belt Conference Tournament.

The Braves will open up a three-game home stand on Friday when they suit up to take on Conference Carolinas rival Lees-McRae (4-1, 2-0 CC) in the back half of a 5 p.m. doubleheader on Winter Wonderland weekend at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court. The Black & Gold will also be in action at home again on Saturday when they take on King in Pembroke.