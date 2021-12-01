First-quarter run lifts Pirates past Red Devils

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian
Lumberton’s Florence Ferguson (44) is fouled by Red Springs’ Amyah Farrington (30) during Tuesday’s game in Lumberton.
Lumberton’s Jacob Hammonds (12) takes a 3-point attempt over Red Springs’ Kaedon Porter (2) during Tuesday’s game in Lumberton.
Lumberton’s Patrick McBride (20) and Red Springs’ Mario Leonard (21) fight for a loose ball during Tuesday’s game in Lumberton.
LUMBERTON — While Lumberton’s season-opening win over Fairmont last week was an impressive showing, it came in a game where the Pirates got off to a slow start.
They were much quicker out of the gate Tuesday.
Lumberton led by 22 points after the first quarter in a 71-45 win over visiting Red Springs.
“We came out with a really good sense of urgency,” said Lumberton coach Bryant Edwards. “We hit shots, took care of the basketball and made really good decisions.”
Both sides made a basket in the first 17 seconds after tipoff; after that, Red Springs (0-2) made just one field goal over the rest of the first quarter — a jumper by Jaaron Monroe with 5:01 left in the period — while Lumberton (2-0) had its way offensively.
Cobe Oxendine hit two 3-pointers and Angel Bowie and J.B. Brockington each had four points in the period as Lumberton took a 28-6 lead at the end of the opening stanza.
“We locked in early,” Oxendine said. “We got a lot of defensive stops and executed a lot of plays to get open shots. The whole crowd got hyped, we got a dunk early (by Brockington), that was a momentum-booster right there.”
“We came out and we got what we wanted as far as getting to the cup, we just couldn’t finish point-blank layups,” Red Springs coach Glenn Patterson Jr. said. “The guys knew that; once we called the first timeout and said we’ve got to find a way to get these shots, they said ‘that’s on me coach.’”
While Lumberton did take a big early lead, the Pirates didn’t cruise from that point. In the second quarter, Red Springs went on an 11-2 run over the first four minutes of the period to close to a 30-17 margin; Lumberton outscored the Red Devils 7-4 over the rest of the half to take a 37-21 lead at the break.
“It could’ve gone the opposite way where we were down by 30 to 40 points in the first half,” Patterson Jr. said. “But I said (to the team), ‘you fought back, you cut down the lead, and you guys are competing.’”
The Red Devils got as close as 39-30 in the third, opening the second half with a 9-2 run over the first 2:16.
“We were up 28-6, and from that point on it was just kind of lazy,” Edwards said. “That’s not typical Lumberton teams; usually when we get the lead we put teams away. These young guys that don’t have too much experience on the varsity level have got to figure that out — that’ll come.”
Lumberton led 41-31 when the momentum changed; a Red Springs 3-point attempt that would have cut the lead to seven points was missed, then seconds later Jacob Hammonds hit a triple for the Pirates to go up 44-31. Lumberton took a 49-35 lead to the fourth.
Oxendine, who had a game-high 21 points, hit three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter as Lumberton outscored the Red Devils 22-10 in the final period to extend the final margin to 26 points.
“The thing about Cobe is he can score in multiple ways,” Edwards said. “He can shoot the ball at a high clip, don’t get me wrong, but he missed four in a row there between the span of the second and third quarter, and what got him going again was two drives to the basket and two layups. That got him going again, and after that he made three straight 3s.”
Brockington had 15 points and seven rebounds for Lumberton, Hammonds scored 12 points and Bowie had eight points with seven rebounds.
Kaedon Porter scored 20 points with eight rebounds for Red Springs and Jaaron Monroe had 11 points with six rebounds.
Red Springs hosts Purnell Swett Thursday and Lumberton hosts Fairmont Friday; both are rematches of season openers last week.
Lady Pirates top Red Springs
The 3-point shooting of the Lumberton girls basketball team helped turn an 11-point halftime lead into a rout of Red Springs Tuesday night.
The Pirates hit four triples during a third quarter run that propelled them to a 53-24 win.
“The first half, we were not running our offense, we were just helter-skelter,” Lumberton coach Ivy Johnson said. “The second half we called in, started running our offense, got us some open shots, and shooting is contagious — when one person starts hitting, everybody starts hitting.”
Leading 22-11 at intermission, Lumberton went on a 18-3 run over the entirety of the third quarter. Aydan Bullard and Carly Hammonds each highlighted the run; Bullard hit two 3-pointers in the first minute of the second half, then Hammonds hit two 22 seconds apart midway through the third. By the end of the period, Lumberton’s lead was 40-14.
“Aydan came off the corner right there, got some big 3s for us, and the team just followed us,” Johnson said. “That lifted the energy — and just being aggressive, playing our game.”
Lumberton (1-1) led 12-4 after the first quarter as Red Springs hit one field goal, a 3-pointer by Rilee Sampson; Brooks had six points in the quarter for the Pirates.
Red Springs (0-2) cut the lead to 16-11 with 2:35 left in the half before Lumberton finished with a 6-0 spurt over the rest of the period and took its 11-point lead into halftime.
“We’ve got to do a better job of moving more in transition,” Red Springs coach William Judd said. “We had less turnovers than the first game, which is a plus, and we had better ball movement.”
The Red Devils were 7-for-31 at the free-throw line, including a 2-for-20 clip in the first half.
“I might open the gym at 6 in the morning to shoot free throws,” Judd said. “We’ve got to get some more shots up.”
Hammonds scored 14 points with nine rebounds for Lumberton, Sydney Jacobs had 13 points and 13 rebounds, La’Kayia Hunt had eight points and Bullard scored six.
Brooke Wilkins scored seven points for Red Springs and Sampson had six; Amyah Farrington had 13 rebounds and Monica Washington grabbed nine.
Fairmont boys beat Scotland
The Fairmont boys basketball team earned its first win of the season Tuesday with a 54-50 triumph at Scotland.
The Golden Tornadoes (1-2) avenged a 65-62 loss to the Scots (2-1) last week.
Tyrus Morris scored 20 points with six rebounds for Fairmont and Tyrek Thompson had 14 points with five rebounds.
The Golden Tornadoes play Friday at Lumberton.
