Free throws key as UNCP women defeat Chowan

November 30, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

MURFREESBORO — The UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team connected on 23 free throws and knocked down 50% of their shots during the fourth quarter to help secure a 64-54 victory against Chowan on Tuesday evening at Bob Burke Court.

The victory for the Braves (4-2, 3-0 CC) marks the first road win against Chowan in the last two outings. The setback for the Hawks (1-3, 1-1 CC) marks the second straight loss to UNCP and the first loss on their home court this season.

Chowan took a 13-7 lead off of a pullup jumper from Aniah Patterson with 2:39 left in the first quarter. UNC Pembroke outscored the hosts 8-5 in the final two minutes, but the Hawks held a slight 18-15 lead heading into the second period.

The Braves opened the second quarter on a 5-0 scoring surge to take a 20-18 lead capped off by two free throws from Courtney Smith just two minutes into the period. UNCP limited Chowan to just 21.9% shooting from the field, but a layup from Keibra Hopkins as time expired put the hosts back on top 28-27 as the teams headed into the locker rooms.

Olivia Gaither’s jumper knotted the score at 37 apiece with 5:25 on the clock in the third quarter, but UNC Pembroke used an 8-0 scoring run to push its lead out to 45-37 with 2:44 remaining in the period. Aniah Patterson broke the silence for the hosts with a trey, but the Braves held a 45-40 lead heading into the final stanza.

UNC Pembroke used an 8-0 scoring surge to extend its lead out to 53-48 with a fastbreak layup from Tiara Williams just under the five-minute mark in the fourth. The Braves canned 7-for-12 of their attempts from the charity stripe and limited the hosts to 6-for-20 shooting during the quarter to help secure the outcome.

Tiara Williams scored a team-high 13 points, highlighted by a 10-point performance in the fourth quarter. Williams grabbed six rebounds while also logging one assist and one block.

Alcenia Purnell added 11 points with six rebounds, two assists and one block.

Gabby Smith flirted with a double-doubled recording 10 points and pulling down eight rebounds.

Courtney Smith also had nine points thanks to a 7-for-8 clip from the free throw line.

UNCP’s three-game win streak is its longest since the Braves rattled off five-straight wins during the 2016-17 campaign (Jan. 6-18, 2017). The Black & Gold has also now won consecutive road games for the first time since the start of the 2019-20 season (Nov. 8-16, 2019).

The Braves are 3-0 in conference play for the first time in the NCAA Division II history (1992-present) of the program, and the Black & Gold has now won three-straight conference games for the first time since the 2016-17 season (Jan. 14-18, 2017).

UNC Pembroke attempted a season-high 32 free throws. The Black & Gold made good on 23 of those attempts, while Chowan was just 7-for-8 from the charity stripe.

The Braves will return to action on Friday when they welcome Lees-McRae (0-3, 0-1 CC) to Pembroke for Winter Wonderland Weekend. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.