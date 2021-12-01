Braves’ Grossheim, Seering honored as first-team All-Region

PEMBROKE — Dominating performances on the pitch this season paid dividends for Anna Grossheim and Rilee Seering as each was named to the Division 2 Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) 2021 All-Southeast Region First Team, officials announced last week.
A native of Garner, Grossheim started in 19 contests this season for the Black & Gold and logged a total of 1,494 minutes of action. The first team all-conference recipient and Conference Carolinas Freshman of the Year netted 11 goals and tallied eight assists. The league’s freshman of the month selection for the month of October, Grossheim led the league in assists, ranked second in shots (72) and shots on goal (37), and also finished third in the league in total points (30).
Seering, a first team all-conference selection and the Conference Carolinas Offensive Player of the Year, started in 17 games this season and led the conference in shots (101), shots on goal (52), goals (14) and points per game (2.00). The Waxhaw native produced four game-winning goals, good enough for third among league leaders, and also ranked fifth with six assists as well.
A total of 10 institutions had at least one student-athlete named to the 13-member first and second teams. The announcement marks the first D2CCCA All-Region selections for the Braves since 2017 when Jasmine Senecal-Guzman and Gina Ryan were both named to the team.
The D2CCA encourages and promotes NCAA Division II athletics and high standards of sportsmanship as important elements of high education. The D2CCA is a key communications link among the conferences as they discuss views, policies and regulations that impact NCAA Division II athletics, and works closely with the NCAA as a communications channel to NCAA Division II member colleges and universities.
The 13 members of the D2CCA All-Southeast Region first team will now be placed on the national ballot for all-America consideration. The all-America teams will be released on Dec. 7.
Warren earns second-team All-Region nod
A superlative-rich season continued for the UNC Pembroke volleyball team on Wednesday afternoon when junior middle blocker Brianna Warren was one of 15 student-athletes named to the Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) All-Southeast Region Team, the organization announced. Warren earned a second-team All-Region selection.
Warren becomes the first player in the 37-year history of the program to pick up all-region nods. She was one of just two Conference Carolinas volleyball standouts (North Greenville’s Abigail Durham) named in Wednesday’s release.
A first team All-Conference Carolinas selection as well, Warren ranked second among league leaders with a .353 hitting percentage to go along with 307 kills (ninth in Conference Carolinas), and led the 13-team league with 124 blocks (1.06 per set) as well. The Indian Trail native also posted 404.5 points (fourth) across 117 sets, while also logging 85 digs, 16 service aces and seven assists.
The three-time Conference Carolinas Player of the Week selection posted 10 or more kills in 16 outings, including a career-best 16 kills in a win over King in early November. She also totaled three or more blocks 22 times, including a season-best 11 stuffs in a four-set loss to Auburn Montgomery in September.
An everyday starter, Warren has played in 109 matches (362 sets) over her collegiate career, and has registered a .270 hitting percentage with 746 kills, 231 digs, 48 service aces and 35 assists. The program’s all-time blocks leader (25-point Rally Scoring era) has also amassed 425 blocks for the Black & Gold, including 89 block solos.