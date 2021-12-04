Locklear makes fifth ace

David Locklear made a hole-in-one Sunday on the par-3 10th hole at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton. Locklear hit a 6 iron.

Willie Harris, Merlin Strickland and Paul Hunt were witnesses to the ace, which was Locklear’s fifth.

Pinecrest Senior Shootout

Greg Dial and Hartley Oxendine won the championship flight of this week’s Senior Shootout at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton with a round of 61. Johnny Hunt and Tommy Lowry shot 66 to finish in second place, winning a scorecard playoff over three other teams.

Second flight winners were Steve Recker and James Dahl with a 70, one stroke ahead of runners-up Mike Sellers and Garner Revels.

Closest to the flag winners were W.C. Meares, Hartley Oxendine and Roy Williams.

The next Pinecrest Seniors Shootout will be held Thursday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Fairmont Golf Club news

Tommy Lowry and James Smith were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout with a two-stroke victory over Ricky Harris and Larry Lynn Locklear. The second flight winners were Tommy Belch and Pete Ivey with Ronnie Chavis and Joe Locklear taking second place. Lee Hunt and Mike Graham were the third flight winners with Marvin Howington and Richard Lowery coming in second. The fourth flight winners were Robert Deese and Johnny Hunt with David Evans and Jerry Long taking second place. Tim Moore, Rick Baxley, Larry Lynn Locklear and James Howard Locklear were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played Tuesday morning with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

The Annual Collard Classic Golf Tournament will be played on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 with a 12 noon shotgun start. This will be a four-person Texas Scramble format with an entry fee of $30 for members and $40 for non-members, which includes all golf fees, lunch, meal after play, and prizes. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 to sign up.

Top rounds posted this week include: Butch Lennon with a 68, Scott Benton 69, Tommy Davis 70, Jeff Broadwell 70, Marcus White 71, Mitch Grier 72, Mack Kenney 72, Steven Pippin 73, James Cox 73, Michael Graham 74, Donald Arnette 74, J.T. Powers 74, Jeff Wishart 74, Kirk Hamilton 74, Hank Kraft 76, David Sessions 76, Wayne Callahan 76 and Rick Baxley 77.

Send all golf news to Chris Stiles at cstiles@www.robesonian.com.