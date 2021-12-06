Martin resigns as St. Pauls soccer coach

December 6, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report
Martin

Martin

ST. PAULS — Brent Martin announced Monday his resignation as boys soccer coach at St. Pauls High School.

Martin has coached the Bulldogs for the last 14 seasons. He also was the girls head coach before moving to an assistant coach’s role with the team in 2020.

Martin has accepted a teaching position at Ashley High School in Wilmington, he confirmed to The Robesonian.

“I teared up cleaning out the soccer shed,” Martin said on Twitter Monday. “This program saved me. By giving to others, it helped me stay focused so I didn’t do (harm) to myself. I owe this program my life.

“It’s hard to walk away from something that you gave every ounce of yourself to for 14 years. But that’s life sometimes. Growth requires pain. I will love and miss you all. Terribly.”

The Bulldogs finished 9-8 this fall, with a 5-5 record in the Southeastern Athletic Conference, and reached the second round of the state playoffs for the first time. The program also had its first All-State player this season, senior forward Anthony Sosa.

St. Pauls won the Three Rivers Conference championship in the spring 2021 season.

Off the field, Martin has been a leading voice in the effort to start middle school soccer in Robeson County, helping write the proposal which was ultimately approved this fall.