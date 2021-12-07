Pirates run past Bulldogs in second half

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian St. Pauls’ Cameron Revels (3) attempts a layup as Lumberton’s J.B. Brockington, second from right, defends during Tuesday’s game in Lumberton. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian St. Pauls’ Jakieya Thompson (10) drives to the basket past Lumberton’s Gabby Locklear (15) during Tuesday’s game in Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — The run that took the Lumberton boys basketball team from a point behind to 16 ahead against St. Pauls Tuesday came in two parts.

The third-quarter portion of the run showed the Pirates’ scoring depth. The fourth-quarter portion featured 10 straight points from Cobe Oxendine, the team’s most prolific scorer early this season.

That run made the difference as the Pirates won 71-54 in the in-county showdown over the Bulldogs.

“Our boys were excited, it was a great environment, we couldn’t ask for a better environment,” Lumberton coach Bryant Edwards said. “The towns of St. Pauls and Lumberton, it felt like everyone was here near about. It was really packed. It was great for everybody, great for the school.”

Trailing 35-34 after a Kemarion Baldwin layup for the Bulldogs with 3:31 left in the third quarter, Lumberton (4-0) outscored St. Pauls (0-1) 14-5 over the rest of the period. Oxendine had two 3-pointers in that span, but Angel Bowie also had a basket and J.B. Brockington, Jacob Hammonds and Tre Lewis each made two free throws during the run, which gave the Pirates a 48-37 lead before the Bulldogs’ Josh Henderson hit a 3-pointer with 3 seconds left to make it a 48-40 game going to the fourth.

“When everybody comes as one it makes us very dangerous, because we’ve got three or four shooters, people that can take the glass and get easy fouls, and it’s just a momentum boost all around,” Oxendine said.

Jeyvian Tatum made two free throws 14 seconds into the fourth for St. Pauls to pull the Bulldogs within six points. Oxendine, who led all scorers with 24 points, then answered with a personal 10-2 run, hitting two 3-pointers, two free throws and a 2-point jumper to extend Lumberton’s lead to 58-44 with 6:18 to go.

“Cobe’s really figured out how to play without the basketball,” Edwards said. “He’s really good with the ball in his hands — he can take people off the bounce, he can score in different ways — but he’s really starting to figure out how to play without the basketball and starting to find open shots and find open spots, and we’ve got guys that can pass the basketball.”

“Cobe is a very good shooter and we knew about him,” St. Pauls coach Corey Thompson said. “We kind of understood that coming into the game, that we couldn’t let him get going, and that he could get going in a hurry and run off two or three 3s.”

Including a Lewis basket after Oxendine’s 10-point stretch, Lumberton’s run totaled a 26-9 advantage over a nearly six-minute span.

From that point, Lumberton’s lead was never less than 14 points over the rest of the game, with the Pirates leading by as many as 19 and winning by a 17-point margin.

Brockington recorded a triple-double for the second straight game for Lumberton with 13 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. Lewis and Bowie each had a double-doubles; Lewis scored 11 points with 11 rebounds and Angel Bowie had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Henderson scored 18 points and Tatum had 17 for St. Pauls.

The second-half run wasn’t the only run full of 3-pointers for Lumberton. The Pirates also went on a 12-2 run in the second quarter that took them from an 18-14 deficit to a 26-20 lead with Oxendine hitting two triples and Brockington and Hammonds each hitting one.

St. Pauls closed the half with a run of their own, a 9-2 spurt featuring seven points from Tatum, to take a 29-28 halftime lead.

“We needed a game where it was neck-in-neck and we had a put-up-or-shut-up type deal,” Edwards said. “We had to go on our run late, which is really good.”

“We just came out and we rebounded (in the first half),” Thompson said. “We knew if we limited them to one shot we’d have a chance, and I thought that’s what we did in the first half.”

St. Pauls led 17-12 after the first quarter.

St. Pauls dominates Lady Pirates

When the St. Pauls girls basketball team took the floor against Lumberton on Tuesday, it hadn’t played in 10 days.

But the Bulldogs didn’t show any rust.

St. Pauls held Lumberton without a field goal for nearly the entire first quarter, taking a big early lead in a 63-18 win.

“It’s a county game; you don’t have any time for rest when you’re playing in the county,” St. Pauls coach Mike Moses said. “The girls have been motivated to play this game; since I’ve been here there hasn’t been a game that’s been more waited for.”

St. Pauls (3-0) led 18-0 before Lumberton (1-3) hit a free throw, then the Pirates’ La’Kayia Hunt hit a layup with 1:45 left in the first quarter. The Bulldogs led 24-3 at the end of the period, then extended their lead to 39-7 by intermission. St. Pauls led 54-10 at the end of the third quarter.

Tamyra Council led St. Pauls with 17 points and 16 rebounds.

“I know it’s her time,” Moses said. “She’s been capable of doing those things since she’s been here, but she’s a great kid and she’s played her role. I know she’s going to be able to do that night in, night out, because she’s bigger, stronger and she has great hands and feet.”

Taliya Council scored 16 points with nine rebounds for the Bulldogs, Jakieya Thompson had 16 points, seven assists and nine steals and Jashontae Harris scored 11 points with six steals.

Gabby Locklear scored eight points and La’Kayia Hunt had six for Lumberton.

“(La’Kayia) Hunt, we’ve been looking for her to step up, step up, and I think through this game she found her way to be that leader on this team that we’ve been looking for,” Lumberton coach Ivy Johnson said. “I’m proud of L.A., she fought hard; we put a lot on her shoulders tonight, and I’m pleased with how she handled herself and was still a good teammate.”

Lumberton plays Thursday at Red Springs and St. Pauls hosts Goldsboro Friday.

South View sweeps Fairmont

The South View boys and girls basketball teams each traveled to Fairmont Tuesday and each headed back to Hope Mills with a victory over the Golden Tornadoes.

In the boys game, South View earned a 71-58 win.

The Golden Tornadoes (1-4) were held to four field goals in the first half and one in the first quarter; South View (2-2) led 18-4 after one period and 35-13 at halftime. Fairmont outscored the Tigers 24-15 in the fourth.

Walker Chavis had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds for Fairmont and Cameron Sweat scored 13 points with seven rebounds and five steals.

Jarod Brown had 15 points and eight rebounds for South View and Ce’davion Wimbley scored 12 points.

In the girls game, South View won 53-37.

South View (2-2) led 12-9 after a quarter and 21-20 at half. Fairmont (4-2) was outscored 32-17 in the second half.

Amyrial Vaught scored nine points with nine rebounds for the Golden Tornadoes before leaving with an injury in the third quarter. Lakayla Chavis led Fairmont with 11 points.

Neveah Colon scored 21 points for the Tigers.

Fairmont’s next game, for both the boys and girls teams, will be at home against Lake View in the first round of the Robeson County Shootout next Wednesday.

