Pirates wrestling tops Cape Fear, Gray’s Creek

December 8, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Chris Stiles Sports editor
Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Matthew Foil, right, wrestles against Gray’s Creek’s Enrique Kruger, center, during Wednesday’s match in Lumberton.

Lumberton's Matthew Foil, right, wrestles against Gray's Creek's Enrique Kruger, center, during Wednesday's match in Lumberton.

<p>Chris Stiles | The Robesonian</p> <p>Lumberton’s Tristan Rodriguez, bottom, wrestles against Gray’s Creek’s Jaxson Durbla during Wednesday’s match in Lumberton.</p>

Lumberton's Tristan Rodriguez, bottom, wrestles against Gray's Creek's Jaxson Durbla during Wednesday's match in Lumberton.

<p>Chris Stiles | The Robesonian</p> <p>Lumberton’s Jackson Buck, top, wrestles against Gray’s Creek’s Javon Webb during Wednesday’s match in Lumberton.</p>

Lumberton's Jackson Buck, top, wrestles against Gray's Creek's Javon Webb during Wednesday's match in Lumberton.

<p>Chris Stiles | The Robesonian</p> <p>Lumberton’s Zyeal Lloyd, top, wrestles against Gray’s Creek’s Jacob Rodriguez during Wednesday’s match in Lumberton.</p>

Lumberton's Zyeal Lloyd, top, wrestles against Gray's Creek's Jacob Rodriguez during Wednesday's match in Lumberton.

<p>Chris Stiles | The Robesonian</p> <p>Lumberton’s Quintez Shipman, right, wrestles against Gray’s Creek’s Gage Ratley during Wednesday’s match in Lumberton.</p>

Lumberton's Quintez Shipman, right, wrestles against Gray's Creek's Gage Ratley during Wednesday's match in Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — It’s a season of unfamiliarity for the Lumberton wrestling team, with some new opponents after the Pirates moved into the United-8 Conference, and the experience of a full high school season that’s new to most of the Pirates team.

But even with that unfamiliarity, the Pirates are undefeated so far this season, at 9-0 overall and 4-0 in conference play; the latest example came with wins over Cape Fear and Gray’s Creek on Wednesday.

“This is a tough conference and we knew coming into this Fayetteville’s very competitive in wrestling, they’re competitive against each other, and us being in that atmosphere we know we’re going up against good coaches and good teams, so that’s what we train for,” Lumberton coach James Bell said.

After last year’s shortened season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the Pirates grapplers are in their first full season of high school wrestling.

“It’s a learning process for a lot of our guys. We’ve put in a lot of hours and we’re training hard, so this is kind of the result of that, putting these kids together. Building up a good room so everyone’s competitive, everyone’s building each other up, that’s what we try to strive for.”

The Pirates defeated Cape Fear 54-25 and beat Gray’s Creek 48-34.

Matthew Foil (138 pounds), Jackson Buck (152), Zyeal Lloyd (160) and Quintez Shipman (195) got pins in both matches for the Pirates.

“Jackson’s been wrestling for years now, so this is all just a part of him getting used to the high-school level of competition,” Bell said. “Quintez, it’s the second year, and this will be his only full season of high school wrestling, so we’re just getting the hang of it. Matt Foil, he’s getting used to wrestling in a new weight class, getting used to wrestling kids a little bit bigger, full season; everything’s a new experience everywhere we go at this point in the season.”

In addition to Foil, Buck, Lloyd and Shipman, the Pirates had pins from Ryan Lloyd (106), Tristan Rodriguez (145) and Casey Hardin (285) in the Cape Fear match.

Makya Kerns (120), Teresa Canady (126) won by forfeit for the Pirates; Carson Stephenson (132), Malachi Howell (170) and Joshua Ransom (220) lost by fall, Ben Ervin (113) lost by majority decision and James Ellison (182) lost by decision.

Against Gray’s Creek, Floyd, Ervin, Canady and Ellison won by forfeit; Kerns, Stephenson, Ransom, Hardin and Ben Peterson (182) lost by fall and Rodriguez lost by majority decision.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.