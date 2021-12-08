Fairmont’s Anderson signs with Limestone

December 8, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Chris Stiles Sports editor

FAIRMONT — Robeson County’s best power hitter will continue her softball career at the next level.

Fairmont’s Santana Anderson signed Wednesday to play college softball at Limestone College in Gaffney, South Carolina.

“I’m really excited to be able to carry on and play softball in college, because most people don’t, so I’m thankful for that,” Anderson said. “I’m thankful for the talent that God gave me.”

Anderson hit .636 in her junior season this spring with eight home runs, 12 extra-base hits, eight stolen bases, 14 RBIs and 29 runs scored.

She chose Limestone after visiting the campus; she also had an offer from Shaw University.

“The coaches and just their attitude and they came to recruit me,” Anderson said. “And then whenever they finally got me on campus, I saw how beautiful the campus was and the environment, and that’s one thing that did lead me to wanting to go to Limestone.”

Fairmont coach Donnie Carter believes Limestone is getting a steal in getting a player of Anderson’s caliber to come play at the NCAA Division-II level.

“(She’s) one fantastic person,” Carter said. “Her character’s above reproach, and she’s a good kid, a hard worker. They’re getting an athlete; she can play. She listens, she’s very coachable. I don’t think they can get anybody better; they may get some as good I don’t think they’ll get anybody better. I think she’s a D-I player; D-II getting her is a big deal.”

But before Anderson begins her collegiate career, she still has her senior season to play for the Golden Tornadoes.

“Playing here with them will be good, and then I’ll start my journey up there,” Anderson said. “Thanks to my teammates and coaches for getting me where I’m at today, and my parents.”

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.