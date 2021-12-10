Bowie leads Pirates past Red Devils

LUMBERTON — Just 10 seconds into Lumberton’s boys basketball game against Fairmont Friday, the Pirates’ Cobe Oxendine took a 3-point attempt. The junior guard went to the floor after contact by the defense. The shot went through the nylon. The crowd went wild.

Oxendine converted the ensuing free throw for a rare 4-point play, helping propel the Pirates to a big first-quarter lead and ultimately a 77-53 win in the in-county contest.

“We all came in focused, so if you come in focused you go on a run early,” Oxendine said.

J.B. Brockington drove towards the basket just seconds after tipoff for Lumberton (3-0), then made a kickout pass to Oxendine, who was fouled as he put the 3-point shot in the air. The shot and free throw gave Lumberton a quick 4-0 lead.

“I felt like as soon as J.B. drove, I found space and got open,” Oxendine said. “I knew the defender was running at me, so I just went ahead and threw it up. Got an easy shot, and-1, and got an easy free throw.”

The assist by Brockington was one of 10 on the night for the junior, who scored 16 points with 11 rebounds for a triple-double.

Oxendine, who had 10 points in the first quarter and a game-high 19 points overall, hit two more triples in the first five minutes of action, converting from distance on back-to-back possessions, as part of an 18-2 Pirates run that turned a 6-4 lead after the opening 1:17 of the game into a 22-6 advantage by the 2:25 mark of the period. Lumberton led 25-12 at the end of the quarter.

“(Oxendine) is actually filling some shoes that were really hard to fill, but he’s stepped up there and doing great,” Lumberton coach Bryant Edwards said. “Second half, he took some drives to the basket, which is really good for his overall game, because I don’t just want him to be a shooter, I want him to be an all-around scorer. So far, he’s been a really good boost for us.”

“Defensively we just missed our assignments,” Fairmont coach Montrell McNair said. “We know Cobe can shoot the ball, and we know we’ve got to get up and close out on him early, and we just lost him.”

Lumberton’s lead stayed between 11 and 16 points over the first four minutes of the second quarter. Cameron Sweat made consecutive baskets for Fairmont (1-3) to make it a 34-25 game with 3:09 left in the half, and Fairmont stayed around a 10-point deficit through the rest of the period; Lumberton took a 42-31 lead at halftime.

“Our problems are not starting games right now, it’s midway through the second quarter to the start of the second half,” Edwards said. “The first three minutes of the second half are a killer right now. Every team so far to start the second half has gone on their run to narrow gaps. With some good competition coming up, we’ve got to really focus on the first three minutes of the second half.”

“I was very proud of the fight they showed when we got down 22-6,” McNair said. “We came back, kept fighting, nipping and tucking, and I just told them to hang around, and we finally got it down to nine.”

The Pirates gradually extended their lead over the third quarter, taking a 56-39 lead after an Oxendine layup with 2:43 on the clock; a traditional 3-point play by Sweat, followed by a layup by the senior at the third-quarter buzzer, made it 57-44 going to the fourth.

Lumberton outscored Fairmont 20-9 in the fourth quarter, leading by as many as 26 points.

Brockington scored 16 points and Jacob Hammonds had 13 for Lumberton. Tyrus Morris had 13 points for Fairmont and Walker Chavis added 11.

Fairmont hosts South View on Tuesday; Lumberton faces St. Pauls at home in an in-county showdown.

“I think we’re in a good spot,” Edwards said. “Tuesday night’s going to be a really good test; I think St. Pauls is by far the best team that we’re going to play so far; Coach Thompson does a great job, I got a lot of my stuff from him. They’re going to be hungry, they’re going to be eager and ready to play.”

Last-second free throw lifts Lady Tornadoes

Fairmont’s Amyrikal Vaught was fouled driving to the basket with the score tied and 0.3 seconds remaining Friday at Lumberton.

The junior missed the first free throw, adding to the tension in the building. But she knocked down the second, earning the Golden Tornadoes a 28-27 win.

“It was tied, so I knew I had to be up in crunch time, focus on the game and hit the free throws,” said Vaught, who scored a game-high 11 points. “I was so frustrated (after the first free throw). But I got it together and hit the second one.”

Lakayla Chavis tied the game at 27-27 with a 3-pointer with 1:37 to go. Chavis finished with nine points, including six in the fourth quarter.

“Lakayla, she played basketball like she’s supposed to play basketball tonight,” Fairmont coach Marcus Thompson said. “She went from eight turnovers to two turnovers tonight; she’s under control, that’s the difference.”

The game was tied 20-20 after the third quarter and the lead changed four times in the fourth. La’Kayia Hunt, who led Lumberton with 10 points, all in the second half, put Lumberton ahead 27-24 with a traditional 3-point play with 2:17 to go.

“(Hunt) can get passive at times, but we want her being that aggressor out there,” Lumberton coach Ivy Johnson said. “I think her proving to everybody she can do it tonight is a huge step for her, and that helps the team grow, giving her that confidence that she needs that she can do that anytime.”

The game was tied 5-5 after the first quarter and Lumberton led 12-9 after the second; Fairmont started the second half on a 9-0 run to take an 18-12 lead before Lumberton came back to tie the game at 20-20 at the end of the third.

Red Devils win at Scotland

The Red Springs boys basketball team earned a 55-49 road win at Scotland Friday.

Red Springs (2-2) led 19-13 after the first quarter before Scotland (2-2) tied the score at 24-24 at halftime. The Red Devils led 36-32 at the end of the third.

Kaedon Porter scored 23 points for Red Springs and Noah Chavis had 11. Lamonte Cousar led Scotland with 23 points.

The teams meet again Wednesday in Red Springs.

Purnell Swett boys fall at Pinecrest

The Purnell Swett boys basketball team dropped a 67-49 decision to former conference foe Pinecrest Friday in Southern Pines.

Pinecrest (2-1) led 11-6 after the first quarter, 34-18 at halftime and 48-38 at the end of the third.

Purnell Swett (1-3) was led by Garyen Maynor with 14 points, Ethan Brewington with 13 and Chandler McNeill with 11.

Colby Wallace scored 15 points to lead Pinecrest.

Purnell Swett hosts Gray’s Creek in its conference opener next Friday.

Lady Rams stay unbeaten

The Purnell Swett girls basketball team maintained its perfect record, while still having just six active players due to COVID-19 protocols, with a 53-38 win at Pinecrest Friday.

The Lady Rams (4-0) led 16-9 after the first quarter, 35-20 at halftime and 49-32 at the end of the third.

Kylie Chavis scored 14 points to lead Purnell Swett, Niyah Locklear had 13, Nyla Mitchll scored 12 and Natalie Evington added 10.

Emmie Modlin scored 12 points to lead Pinecrest (3-1).