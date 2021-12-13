Lady Braves back on track with win over St. Augustine’s

December 13, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

PEMBROKE — The UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team shot better than 37% from the field and limited St. Augustine’s to just 1-for-16 shooting from the 3-point line to help secure a 63-40 victory on Sunday afternoon at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.

The 23-point victory for the Braves (6-3) marked the largest margin of victory between the two teams in the series. The setback for the Falcons (4-5) marked the second straight loss on the road.

UNC Pembroke took a 9-3 lead with a fast-break jumper from Kelci Adams halfway through the quarter. The hosts limited St. Augustine’s to just 1-for-12 shooting from the field during the frame, as UNCP held a hefty 20-3 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Falcons whittled their deficit back to 24-11 off of a Nyasia Barnes jumper with 6:22 remaining in the half. A 5-0 scoring surge helped push the UNCP lead out to 29-11, but Taniyah Greene’s jumper with 31 ticks left sent the teams to the locker rooms with UNC Pembroke leading 32-19.

UNC Pembroke opened the second half with a 7-0 scoring run capped off by a jumper from Tiara Williams to extend the lead out to 39-19 just two minutes into action. St. Augustine’s chipped away at their deficit, 41-27, with 4 1/2 minutes on the clock, but the hosts held a comfortable 49-30 advantage heading into the final stanza.

The Braves used another 7-0 scoring run to start the period before Jordyn Burton broke the silence for the Falcons with a fastbreak layup with five minutes left in regulation as UNCP lead 56-32. The hosts canned 7-for-12 of their attempts from the charity stripe during the quarter and limited the Falcons to 4-for-13 shooting from the field to secure the outcome.

Courtney Smith scored a team-best 11 points on 3-for-5 shooting.

Gabby Smith added nine points and pulled down six rebounds.

Naomi Gilbert came off the bench and recorded eight points in 13 minutes of action. Gilbert also grabbed four rebounds.

The 23-point victory for the Black & Gold marked the largest margin of victory between the two teams in the series.

UNCP held a 46-34 advantage in the rebound column. The hosts also held a 12-7 advantage on the offensive glass.

UNC Pembroke limited St. Augustine’s to just 28-percent shooting from the field and a season-low 6-percent from the 3-point line.

The Braves will step back into Conference Carolinas play on Wednesday when they welcome Converse (3-6, 2-4 CC) to Pembroke for Faith & Communities Night. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.