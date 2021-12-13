St. Pauls, Purnell Swett, Lumberton cheer each take 2nd in division

December 13, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Contributed Photo The St. Pauls, Purnell Swett and Lumberton cheerleading teams each recently finished in second place in their respective divisions at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s Cheer Invitational. St. Pauls competed in the Non-Tumble Game Day Division, finishing just 0.1 points behind the champion; Lumberton also competed in the Non-Tumbling Game Day Division and Purnell Swett competed in the Non-Tumbling Performance Division. Pictured are members of the St. Pauls and Purnell Swett cheerleading teams at the competition.

