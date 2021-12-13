Lumberton wrestling 2nd in Border War Duals

December 13, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Contributed photo | James Bell The Lumberton wrestling team ended a busy week of wrestling by hosting 10 teams from North Carolina and South Carolina for its annual Border War Duals. The Pirates went 4-1 to place second for the day, falling short to Uwharrie Charter in the championship match. It was a great opportunity to get better at wrestling, coach James Bell said. The Pirates will travel to South Florence on Saturday for the FCA Bruin Duals.

Contributed photo | James Bell

The Lumberton wrestling team ended a busy week of wrestling by hosting 10 teams from North Carolina and South Carolina for its annual Border War Duals. The Pirates went 4-1 to place second for the day, falling short to Uwharrie Charter in the championship match. It was a great opportunity to get better at wrestling, coach James Bell said. The Pirates will travel to South Florence on Saturday for the FCA Bruin Duals.

Contributed photo | James Bell

The Lumberton wrestling team ended a busy week of wrestling by hosting 10 teams from North Carolina and South Carolina for its annual Border War Duals. The Pirates went 4-1 to place second for the day, falling short to Uwharrie Charter in the championship match. It was a great opportunity to get better at wrestling, coach James Bell said. The Pirates will travel to South Florence on Saturday for the FCA Bruin Duals.