Shootout roundup: Defense sends Lumberton boys to semifinals

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton boys basketball team held Heide Trask to a single-digit point total in each of the last three quarters Wednesday as the Pirates pulled away for a 67-38 win in the first round of the Robeson County Shootout.
Lumberton (7-0) led 18-16 after the first quarter and 31-24 at half; the Pirates then outscored Heide Trask (4-4) 36-14 in the second half. Lumberton led 51-30 at the end of the third.
J.B. Brockington scored 17 points with seven rebounds and three assists for Lumberton and Jacob Hammonds scored 13 points with two assists. Angel Bowie and Tre Lewis both had 10 points and 10 rebounds, with Bowie adding seven assists.
Myron McKoy led Heide Trask with 17 points.
Lumberton will host St. Pauls in the semifinals Friday and Heide Trask will play at Red Springs in the consolation round Thursday.
Lady Pirates defeat Titans
A 29-point first-quarter propelled the Lumberton girls basketball team to an 80-47 victory over Heide Trask Wednesday in the first round of the Robeson County Shootout.
Lumberton (3-4) led 29-9 at the end of the first quarter, 40-21 at halftime and 56-29 at the end of the third quarter.
Carly Hammonds scored 34 points for Lumberton, including 15 in the first quarter, with five 3-pointers. La’Kayia Hunt had 17 points for the Pirates and Sydney Jacobs scored 16.
Madalyn White scored 27 points and Julia Plunk had 14 for Heide Trask (1-7).
Lumberton will host St. Pauls in the semifinals Friday and Heide Trask will play at Red Springs in the consolation round Thursday.
Purnell Swett boys pull away, beat Whiteville
The Purnell Swett boys basketball team earned a 72-47 win over Whiteville Wednesday in the first round of the Robeson County Shootout.
Purnell Swett (2-4) led 30-19 at halftime before Whiteville (3-2) cut the Rams’ lead to six early in the third quarter. Purnell Swett responded with a run to take a 52-32 lead at the end of the third quarter; Garyen Maynor’s defense and two dunks were key in the Rams’ run.
Purnell Swett led 13-6 at the end of the first quarter.
Maynor scored 14 points, all in the second half, for Purnell Swett; Ethan Brewington and Marcus Lowry each scored 11 points for the Rams.
Kyan Ganus scored 17 points for Whiteville and Amari Best had 13.
Purnell Swett will host Fairmont in the semifinals Friday; Whiteville will face Lake View in the consolation round Friday at Fairmont.
Purnell Swett girls dominate Whiteville
The Purnell Swett girls basketball team defeated Whiteville 73-34 Wednesday in the first round of the Robeson County Shootout.
Purnell Swett (6-0) led Whiteville (3-4) 20-2 at the end of the first quarter, 38-13 at halftime and 55-24 at the end of the third.
Purnell Swett will host Lake View in the semifinals Friday; Whiteville will play at Fairmont in the consolation round Friday.
Second quarter leads Fairmont boys past Lake View
A 15-point second-quarter advantage helped lead the Fairmont boys basketball team to a 67-43 win over Lake View Wednesday in the first round of the Robeson County Shootout.
Fairmont (2-4) and Lake View (1-5) were tied at the end of the first quarter; Fairmont outscored the Wild Gators 22-7 in the second period to take a 36-21 halftime lead. Fairmont led 46-33 at the end of the third before outscoring Lake View 21-10 in the fourth.
Khalil Alford led Fairmont with 18 points and Savonte McKeithan and Tyrus Morris each scored 11.
Trey Page scored 11 points for Lake View and Shaheed Dawkins had nine.
Fairmont will play at Purnell Swett in the semifinals Friday; Lake View will face Whiteville in the consolation round Thursday at Fairmont.
Lake View girls win at Fairmont
A pair of five-point quarters doomed the Fairmont girls basketball team in a 51-41 loss to Lake View in the first round of the Robeson County Shootout Wednesday.
Lake View (4-0) led 13-5 after the first quarter; Fairmont (4-3) outscored the Wild Gators 20-15 in the second and closed to a 28-25 deficit at halftime. The Golden Tornadoes only scored five points again in the third, and Lake View took a 39-30 lead to the fourth.
Lakayla Chavis had 12 points with five rebounds and five steals for Fairmont; Amyrikal Vaught had eight points and 11 rebounds. Haley George had five assists.
Lake View will play at Purnell Swett in the semifinals Friday; Fairmont will host Whiteville in the consolation round Thursday.