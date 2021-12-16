UNCP men, women sweep Converse

PEMBROKE — The UNC Pembroke men’s basketball team scored 25 points off of 18 turnovers and limited Converse to a paltry 15 points in the opening half on the way to a 78-64 win over the Valkyries on Wednesday evening at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.
It was the fourth-straight triumph for the Braves (8-1, 5-1 CC) who converted a season-best 29 offensive rebounds into 31 points to key the victory as well. The Valkyries (4-5, 3-4) have now dropped four of their last five outings, and had their 2021-22 road debut spoiled with the result as well.
Jakari Gallon’s fastbreak layup at the 14:40 mark of the first half broke a 9-9 tie and sparked the Braves on a first half-ending 24-6 run that allowed the hosts to tote a 33-15 advantage into the halftime break. The Valkyries went just 2-of-16 from the field over the last 15 minutes of the opening period, and also turned the ball over six times as well.
UNCP took its largest lead of the night, 40-17, on Jordan Ratliffe’s layup just 2 1/2 minutes into the second half, but the Valkyries responded with a 17-5 run over the next 3 1/2 minutes that trimmed their deficit back to a more manageable 11 points. The Braves padded their advantage back out to 20 points, 61-41, following Ratliffe’s 3-pointer with 8:54 to play, and held the visitors at arm’s length the rest of the way out to provide the final.
Redshirt junior Jordan Ratliffe poured in a game-high (shared) 17 points in 28 minutes of playing time, while also adding six rebounds and a pair of steals.
Senior Spencer Levi notched a double-double for the fifth time in the last six outings, this time chipping in 15 points while also pulling down 15 rebounds, including 11 offensive boards. Levi posted a 77.8 percent (7-of-9) shooting night as well.
Newcomer Jakari Gallon came off of the bench to register 11 points and five rebounds in 13 minutes of playing time, while senior Deon Berrien added 13 points, five rebounds and a pair of assists.
The Braves registered 29 rebounds (31 second chance points) on Wednesday — their most offensive boards since recording 32 in a 107-68 home win over Lander on Jan. 8, 2019. UNCP nearly out-rebounded Converse (33 total boards) in offensive rebounds alone.
UNCP shot 73.7 percent (14-of-19) from the free throw line on Wednesday — the fifth time this season that the Black & Gold has connected on 73 percent or better of its attempts from the charity stripe.
With Wednesday’s 54-33 disparity, the Black & Gold has now out-rebounded its last 21 opponents dating back to late February of the 2019-20 campaign. The Braves have out-rebounded their last two foes by 20 or more boards.
UNCP will close out the 2021 portion of its 2021-22 schedule on Saturday when it treks to Belmont to battle Belmont Abbey (5-5, 3-3 CC) in the back half of a 2 p.m. doubleheader insider the Wheeler Center.
Sharp-shooting UNCP women rattle Converse
The UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team scored 40 points inside the paint and shot better than 45-percent from the field on the way to a 76-40 victory against Converse on Wednesday evening at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.
The victory for the Braves (7-3, 5-1 CC) marked the largest margin of victory this season, as well as the largest margin of victory for the program since the 2011-12 season. The setback for the Valkyries (3-7, 2-5 CC) marked the third straight loss this season.
UNC Pembroke took a 6-4 lead off of a Lillian Flantos fastbreak layup with 7:41 on the first-quarter clock. Converse knotted the score at 11 apiece with a running layup from Jordan Brown with two minutes remaining, but Kelci Adams knocked down a trey as time expired to put the hosts on top 15-11.
The Braves used an old-fashioned three-point play from Courtney Smith to push the lead out to 23-11 just two minutes into the second period. UNCP limited the Valkyries to just 3-for-7 shooting from the field, and used a buzzer beating layup from Diamond Fedrick to send the teams into the locker rooms with the hosts leading 38-19.
Hannah Russell’s jumper in the paint halfway through the third period extend UNC Pembroke’s lead out to 50-24. Converse chipped away at its deficit, 50-30, with back-to-back three pointers, but Hannah Russell’s layup with three ticks left pushed the UNCP lead back out to 54-33 heading into the final stanza.
The hosts took a hefty 67-37 lead with a 3-pointer from Kelci Adams with 3:18 remaining in regulation. UNCP limited Converse to just 1-for-15 shooting from the field during the final quarter, and took what would be the largest lead of the night, 76-37, off of a Hannah Russell jumper with one minute left to secure the outcome.
Hannah Russell scored a game-high and a career-best 15 points. Russell also pulled down five boards, logged one steal, one assist and one block during her 15 minutes of action.
Tiara Williams registered double-figures with 13 points on 5-for-7 shooting. The senior added four rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block.
Kelci Adams also recorded double-digit scoring with 11 points. Adams was 3-for-9 from the 3-point line.
Lillian Flantos and Zaria Clark each nearly logged double-figure rebounds. Flantos grabbed a game-best nine boards, while Clark finished with eight rebounds.
The victory for the Braves marks the largest margin of victory (36 points) this season. The outcome is also the largest margin of victory since a 72-29 win against Flagler on February 19, 2012.
UNCP shot better than 45-percent from the field for the third time this season.
The Black & Gold forced 17 turnovers and converted those into 24 points. The Braves also had a season-low six turnovers.
UNC Pembroke saw success once again this season with the inside game tacking on 40 points in the paint.
The Braves also had all 11 players score during the contest.
The Braves will close out 2021 with a key matchup when they travel to Belmont Abbey (5-4, 3-2 CC) on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. inside the Wheeler Center in Belmont, N.C.