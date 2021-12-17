Southern Officials Association seeks booking agent

December 17, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0

Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Southern Officials Association is seeking applicants for a booking agent position to provide professional contracted service to recruit, train, schedule and pay officials for area athletic events. For questions, please contact Wendy Chavis at [email protected]

The Southern Officials Association provide more than 500 officials for local recreation and church leagues annually in a variety of youth and adult athletic activities. Youth leagues that require officials include baseball, softball, basketball, soccer, and football. Adult leagues that require officials include basketball and softball. Each sport has different requirements for the number of officials per game. Booking agent agrees to provide the number of qualified officials as required for youth and adult athletics.

Applicants will be required to provide in-house training for association officials, conduct routine criminal background checks on all officials, input league games in the Arbiter for official game acceptance, respond in a timely manner to calls or emails by league and recreation department staff and attend league organizational and/or coaches meetings to review league rules.

Interested applicants are asked to submit a letter of introduction with officiating experience, any current or past leadership positions held and a list of five references to be considered for this position.

Applicants will be accepted until 5:00 pm on January 31st, 2022.

Letter with references must be in a sealed envelope and can be mailed or dropped off at: Robeson County Parks and Recreation Department, Attn: Wendy Chavis, Director, 2830 Kenny Biggs Road, Lumberton, NC 28358.