Twin killing: St. Pauls advances behind Council twins

LUMBERTON — St. Pauls senior basketball players Tamyra and Taliya Council attended Lumberton as freshmen before transferring to St. Pauls.
They defintitely came to play in their old gym Friday.
The Council twins led St. Pauls to a big early lead and the Bulldogs never looked back in a 66-16 win over the Pirates in the semifinals of the Robeson County Shootout.
“Coach Moses made an emphasis, don’t play emotional but play with emotion,” Tamyra Council said. “He knew it was a big game, how we were going to feel against them. I wouldn’t say it’s payback; we just came out and played and stayed in character.”
St. Pauls advanced to the tournament’s championship game to face Purnell Swett at 6 p.m. Saturday at UNC Pembroke. Lumberton will face Lake View in the third-place game at 2 p.m.
Tamyra Council scored 20 points with 14 rebounds and seven blocks for St. Pauls and Taliya Council had 12 points with 10 rebounds.
“(Tamyra is) unstoppable,” St. Pauls coach Mike Moses said. “I love seeing it. She’s making me look like a genius because I said this months ago, I knew what she was going to do. I just hope she keeps at it.”
Tamyra Council scored 10 points in the first quarter and Taliya Council had three in the period as St. Pauls (6-0) outscored Lumberton (3-5) 21-0 in the opening stanza.
The Pirates’ first basket did not come until a Carly Hammonds make with 7:16 left in the half. Meanwhile, each Council twin scored six more points in the second quarter as St. Pauls increased its lead to 38-11 at halftime.
“Coach Moses made the emphasis to get me the ball because they couldn’t stop me,” Tamyra Council said. “They just kept feeding me the ball, and I scored.”
The Bulldogs led 55-12 at the end of the third quarter.
“It’s obviously never the outcome you want,” Lumberton coach Ivy Johnson said. “We’ve just got to get tougher. We’ve got to find the toughness and we’ve got to find some grit to get us going. We handled St. Pauls’ press pretty well; our Achilles heel is rebounding.”
Four St. Pauls players finished with double-digit rebounding totals; in addition to the Council twins, AuNyah Teague had 13 points with 11 rebounds and Jakieya Thompson had seven points with 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Jashontae Harris scored 13 points with five steals for the Bulldogs.
La’Kayia Hunt led Lumberton with five points.
The Bulldogs’ championship-game matchup with Purnell Swett presents a rematch from the 2019 Shootout final, a thriller that St. Pauls won 59-57 on a buzzer beater by T.J. Eichelberger.
“I’m excited more to be in the Robeson County Shootout championship rather than the opponent,” Moses said. “I’m not putting a tab on it like everyone else. I couldn’t care less, I just want to be in the championship game.”
