Lady Rams top Lake View, return to Shootout final

December 14, 2021
Only one of Robeson County’s five football teams made the playoffs this season — although that one team, St. Pauls, did reach the fourth round. But that doesn’t mean there weren’t some outstanding individual performances this season from players on all five teams.
Here are The Robesonian’s postseason awards and All-County team:
Robeson County Heisman
After a historic season — rushing for 2,483 yards and 36 touchdowns, with a pair of 400-plus-yard games — Kemarion Baldwin is the Robeson County Heisman for the second straight season.
For more on Baldwin’s award-winning season, read here.
Offensive Player of the Year
St. Pauls maintained a balanced offense thanks to the passing abilities of senior quarterback Mikail Breeden. Because of his successes on the field and his leadership, Breeden has been named Robeson County Offensive Player of the Year.
“Over the last four years, not only has he shown maturity, but he’s shown the tenacity to want to get better,” Setzer said. “He’s shown up for workouts, he got better in the classroom, he got better in the hallways.”
Breeden completed 65% of his passes for 1,588 yards and 21 touchdowns, with just six interceptions, this season; he also rushed for 339 yards and three touchdowns.
“I think every time we played somebody, they feared him, and that speaks to what kind of athlete and what kind of quarterback he’s been,” Setzer said.
Breeden overcame an injury in the Bulldogs’ second-round playoff win over Roanoke Rapids to throw for 172 yards and two touchdowns in a third-round win at Whiteville.
“For him to get in there and get rehab, and understand what he could and couldn’t do — and I thought the Whiteville game he made some of the best throws and decisions he’s made and three years,” Setzer said. “I’m so proud of him, because he was baptized by fire sometimes.”
Defensive Player of the Year
Javier Ortiz provided a spark for the St. Pauls defense throughout the season, both through his role as an emotional leader and his ability to make big plays in key moments, and the senior has been named Robeson County Defensive Player of the Year.
“The kid was like a quarterback on defense,” Setzer said. “He constantly was able to coach kids on the field and have them get properly lined up, and then he brought a level of energy that we needed.”
The defensive back had four interceptions, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries on the season; he also had 57 tackles, including 42 solo tackles, and nine tackles for loss.
Ortiz also provided an uncommon energy for the Bulldogs team, and was able to harness the emotions that he wears on his sleeve better than in previous seasons and use them productively.
“I thought that he was able to contain his emotions and let them come out when he needed to,” Setzer said. “Emotionally, I think sometimes he would put us on another level and get us in that mindframe of competition.”
Ortiz also had 26 receptions for 434 yards and nine touchdowns as a wide receiver.
Coach of the Year
After leading St. Pauls to the Southeastern Athletic Conference championship and the fourth round of the state playoffs, Mike Setzer has been named Robeson County Coach of the Year for the second straight season and the third time in the last four years.
Setzer, who is 59-35 overall at St. Pauls and 35-9 in his second stint with the Bulldogs, was quick to thank the people around him — including his wife and his coaching staff — saying the award wouldn’t be possible without them.
“The reason why this coaching staff is doing so good is we trust in the good Lord, and I think that God has continued to bless us and protect us,” Setzer said. “Our staff has been able to keep kids grounded, and you can’t be an All-County coach without kids believing in what you’re doing and bringing it to fruition.”
The Bulldogs fielded a different-looking team this fall after much of the core of this spring’s team that appeared in the state championship game graduated. Setzer and the Bulldogs didn’t skip a beat, winning the conference title and their first 11 games played to reach the fourth round.
“There’s stuff that William Ford and Enrique Lopez and Ethan Roberts could do by themselves and we had to get it done by committee, and we understood our strengths and our weaknesses,” Setzer said.
All-County Team — Offense
Quarterback
Cameron Sweat, Sr., Fairmont
Colton Locklear, Sr., Red Springs
Running back
Angel Washington, Sr., Red Springs
Jacoby Pevia, Jr., Lumberton
Wide receiver
Eddrick James, Sr., St. Pauls
Elston Powell, Sr., St. Pauls
Garyen Maynor, Sr., Purnell Swett
Ernest Bratcher, Sr., Lumberton
Chris Bryant, So., Red Springs
Offensive line
Ja’queze Anderson, Sr., St. Pauls
Bradley Gooden, Sr., St. Pauls
Benson Wilkins, Sr., Purnell Swett
Sam Dial, Sr., Purnell Swett
Tony McIver, Jr., Lumberton
Grey Tyler, Sr., Red Springs
All-County Team — Defense
Defensive line
Houston Hunt, Jr., St. Pauls
Kaelon Mulroy, Sr., St. Pauls
Quintez Shipman, Sr., Lumberton
Jacob Hunt, Sr., Fairmont
Isaac Locklear, Sr., Purnell Swett
Linebacker
Josiah Brooks, Sr., Purnell Swett
Martev Gunter, Sr., St. Pauls
Jamarcus Smith, So., St. Pauls
Demarcus Grissett, So., Fairmont
John Poe, Sr., Fairmont
Defensive back
Elston Powell, Sr., St. Pauls
Eddrick James, Sr., St. Pauls
Jamarcus Simmons, Sr., St. Pauls
Savonte McKeithan, Sr., Fairmont
Cameron Locklear, Sr., Purnell Swett
Honorable mention
St. Pauls DL Aaron Adams; Fairmont WR Chris Stevenson and DB Tyreke Thompson; Purnell Swett WR Travion Williams, DL Nakota Locklear, DL Jacobi Chavis and DB Michael Jacobs; and Lumberton DL Jaylen Clark, LB Michael Pitts, DB Chris McCallum, DB Patrick McBride and DB Tyliek McLaughlin were honorable-mention selections.