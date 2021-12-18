Lady Rams top Lake View, return to Shootout final

December 17, 2021
Staff report
Mark Moses | Special to The Robesonian Purnell Swett’s Kylie Chavis (3) plays defense against Lake View’s Layna Nixon (23) during Friday’s Robeson County Shootout semifinal game in Pembroke.

Purnell Swett’s Kylie Chavis (3) plays defense against Lake View’s Layna Nixon (23) during Friday’s Robeson County Shootout semifinal game in Pembroke.

PEMBROKE — The play of juniors Kylie Chavis and Natalie Evington and a second-quarter run led the Purnell Swett girls basketball team past Lake View 60-49 in the semifinals of the Robeson County Shootout Friday.

After a 13-13 tie at the end of the first quarter and a 17-17 tie early in the second, Purnell Swett (7-0) outscored Lake View (4-1) 16-7 over the rest of the half, taking a 33-24 lead at intermission.

The Rams led 42-26 in the third, their largest lead of the game, and led 50-39 at the end of the period.

Chavis scored 26 points with 13 rebounds for Purnell Swett and Evington had 23 points. Josey Locklear had nine rebounds for the Rams and Chloe Locklear had eight.

Gwendasia Page led Lake View with 16 points and nine rebounds. Ja’Niyah Waters and Jaleya Ford each scored eight points for the Wild Gators.

Purnell Swett will face St. Pauls in the Shootout championship game at 6 p.m. Saturday at UNC Pembroke; the game will be a rematch of the 2019 tournament final. Lake View will play Lumberton in the third-place game at 2 p.m.