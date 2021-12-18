Defense sends Rams past Fairmont, into Shootout final

Staff report
Mark Moses | Special to The Robesonian Fairmont's Tyrus Morris (14) takes a shot over Purnell Swett's Garyen Maynor (10) during Friday's Robeson County Shootout semifinal game in Pembroke.

Mark Moses | Special to The Robesonian

Fairmont’s Tyrus Morris (14) takes a shot over Purnell Swett’s Garyen Maynor (10) during Friday’s Robeson County Shootout semifinal game in Pembroke.

PEMBROKE — The Purnell Swett boys basketball team’s defensive performance Friday propelled the Rams past Fairmont and into the Robeson County Shootout championship game as the Rams defeated the Golden Tornadoes 56-26 in Friday’s semifinal.

Purnell Swett (3-4) held Fairmont (2-5) to a single-digit point total in each of the first three quarters.

The Rams took a 15-2 lead at the end of the first quarter as the Golden Tornadoes had just one field goal in the period. Purnell Swett outscored Fairmont 14-7 in the second quarter to take a 29-9 halftime lead.

A 17-6 third-quarter advantage allowed the Rams to stretch their lead to 46-15 at the end of the third.

Ethan Brewington, who hit four 3-pointers, had 16 points for Fairmont. Six Rams players each scored five points. Josiah Brooks led the team in rebounding with eight and Garyen Maynor had six.

Tyrus Morris scored seven points to lead Fairmont and Jacob Hunt and Gabriel Washington each scored five. Derrick Baker had a game-high 10 rebounds for the Golden Tornadoes.

Purnell Swett will face St. Pauls in the tournament championship game at 8 p.m. Saturday at UNC Pembroke. Fairmont will meet Lumberton in the third-place game at 4 p.m.