Defense sends Rams past Fairmont, into Shootout final

ST. PAULS — This spring, Kemarion Baldwin was a breakout star on the football field.

This fall, he looked superhuman.

After being named the Robeson County Heisman by The Robesonian after the delayed 2020-21 football season earlier this year, the St. Pauls running back did more than turn in an encore performance; it was a record-setting one, earning Baldwin his second Robeson County Heisman as the county’s best football player.

“It’s a big accomplishment to defend the title of being the Heisman,” Baldwin said. “There’s a lot of pressure that comes behind it, on and off the field. People look up to you and you’ve got to keep being that role model.”

Baldwin rushed for 2,483 yards and 36 touchdowns this season, helping lead the Bulldogs to the fourth round of the 2A state playoffs six months removed from their state championship appearance last season.

Baldwin played at a high level every time he took the field this season. But in telling the story of his fall 2021 season, two particular performances stand out.

The first came against Clinton on Oct. 12, in a game that ultimately decided the Southeastern Athletic Conference championship, when Baldwin ran for a Robeson County-record 409 yards and six touchdowns.

“Coming in, we had preached being physical all night,” Baldwin said. “It was a shootout the first quarter, it was back-to-back-to-back, so we started doing what we do the best and ran the ball, and that’s all we did.”

Strong as that performance was, he topped it just 31 days and five games later, rushing for 460 yards and six touchdowns in a second-round state playoff win over Roanoke Rapids. That performance came in overtime affair with the Bulldogs’ season on the line — and every yard and every touchdown was necessary for the Bulldogs to advance.

“I just did what my team needed me to do; if I need to block, or sit down and hand water out,” Baldwin said. “Coaches told me I need to step up, and I just had to do what I do, be that physical back that I know I am.”

Those two performances will leave Baldwin’s name in the state record books — they’re the seventh- and 33rd-most rushing yards in a game in state history, and Baldwin is the only player with two of the top 33. His rushing total for the season is also the 73rd most for a single season in state history.

“It means a lot to me, but most of all for the community,” Baldwin said about the historical recognition. “Most people don’t know where St. Pauls is, and I’m just trying to do what I do best and be a role model for the young kids coming up.”

Baldwin’s preparation and character, Bulldogs coach Mike Setzer said, is what makes him able to post the video-game numbers that he has.

“The kid’s character allows him to go into that superhuman mode,” Setzer said. “When he is giving his all in practice and he’s working on both sides of the ball and doing special teams and scout team and things like that, I think his ability to do extra during the week is what causes him to be extrahuman on Friday night.”

Baldwin rushed for 158 yards or more 10 times this season, scoring a touchdown in every game and three touchdowns or more in eight contests. He also scored 24 two-point conversions for the Bulldogs, often after his own touchdown runs.

His impact on the Bulldogs, though, extended beyond the running game; he even played some snaps at linebacker in the team’s last three games in the state playoffs.

“He had some big plays in the Roanoke Rapids game and in the Whiteville game caused a big fumble,” Setzer said. “His ability to do the extra stuff during the week allows him to not think twice when we needed him. We had some guys go down and KB was able to fill a lot of our gaps. We talk about him having super performances, but his effort is almost superhuman.”

“I always stay ready, even though I was tired from running the ball, but I had to keep going because my teammates gave it all just for me so I’ve got to return the favor,” Baldwin said. “That was special for me, it showed I can be versatile and play many different positions, I’m not just that running back.”

Baldwin’s second-straight Robeson County Heisman recognition marks the third consecutive year the award has gone to a St. Pauls running back; Baldwin had a strong relationship with the 2019 recipient, Marqueise Coleman, who died on July 29.

Coleman’s memory became a driving force for the entire Bulldogs team — and particularly Baldwin — this season.

“I keep everything he told me in the back of my mind; every time I want to give up,” Baldwin said. “My freshman year, I wanted to give up (after a knee injury) and we had that little talk. He told to never give up, always put faith in God and trust the process, so I’ve been trusting the process.

“I’ve got his picture up on my wall, with writing on it that says ‘do it for Queise.’ Everything I do, I do it for my family, myself and Queise. He never gave up on me, he believed in me, so I don’t want to let him down, all that faith he had in me. I just want to keep digging, keep growing.”

While Baldwin and Coleman have different personalities, they remind Setzer of each other on the field.

“He reminds me of how you gasp when he gets the ball,” Setzer said. “Marqueise was the same way; it’s only a matter of time, he’s going to do something with that ball. He also reminds me of how the team gravitates to him. They both are big cheerleaders and find ways to pick up their teammates, and the explosive plays, they both remind me of each other, the ability to make something out of nothing.”

Now, the immediate future is the basketball and baseball seasons for Baldwin, a three-sport athlete. But he also still has one season of high school football still to go.

“I’m excited for next season because we’re going to find some things that people haven’t seen him do, so I’m thinking about having him drive the bus to the games, wash the laundry, things like that, maybe wear a coaches hat,” Setzer said. “But I’m excited to have him next year. It also helps us as coaches stay above the curve.”

The recruiting process is off to a slower start than many would anticipate, given the numbers Baldwin is posting. That just motivates him to keep working harder.

“It’s eat or get eaten,” Baldwin said. “All my faith is in God; if I take care of what I’ve got to take care of, everything will just fall into place. Every time I act like I want to skip a rep, I’ll be like, there’s another running back out there getting this rep, getting stronger, so that pushes me even harder.”

And as he keeps working after a historic junior season, Robeson County holds its breath to see what he’ll do next.