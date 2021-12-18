Clutch at the line: St. Pauls boys top Lumberton, reach Shootout final

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Angel Bowie (23) takes a shot over St. Pauls’ Josh Henderson (5) and Marcus Galbreath (22) during Friday’s Robeson County Shootout semifinal game in Lumberton.
LUMBERTON — In a back-and-forth, nip-and-tuck game with a Robeson County Shootout championship-game berth on the line, the St. Pauls boys basketball team didn’t find the basket from the field much in the fourth quarter Friday against Lumberton.
But the Bulldogs did put the ball in the net from the foul line — making 15 of their 18 free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter including each of their last 10 — and those points obtained one by one were just enough for a 74-71 win.
“Man, it was a roller-coaster ride. I thought we came out and played with some great intensity,” St. Pauls coach Corey Thompson said. “We spent a lot of time this week working on free throws, and it paid off at the end.”
St. Pauls will face Purnell Swett in the Shootout final at 8 p.m. Saturday at UNC Pembroke; Lumberton will play Fairmont in the third-place game at 4 p.m.
Seniors Jeyvian Tatum and Josh Henderson led the Bulldogs’ fourth-quarter effort. Tatum, who scored a game-high 30 points, was 9-for-10 at the line in the final period; Henderson, who scored 21 in total, was 4-for-4. St. Pauls had two fourth quarter field goals — one each by Tatum and Henderson.
“I don’t really have (pressure) on me; I just come out there ready to play the game,” Tatum said. “That’s it.”
“Jeyvian Tatum and Josh Henderson — that is what it is. They were the best two players in the gym,” Lumberton coach Bryant Edwards said. “They commanded the game from start to finish … ultimately they were seniors and they had the ball in their hands the last two minutes of the game, they made the big plays when they needed to make big plays and ultimately that’s why they won.”
Lumberton trailed by 17 in the first quarter and had pulled within three at 55-52 at the end of the third; the Pirates took their first lead at 61-60 after two Cobe Oxendine free throws with 4:07 left. Two free throws by Henderson tied the score at 62-62 before two Tre Lewis layups gave Lumberton a 66-62 lead. St. Pauls answered with two Tatum free throws and a layup each by Henderson and Tatum to give the Bulldogs a 68-66 lead with 1:18 remaining.
Tatum made two more free throws for a 70-66 lead at the one-minute mark; J.B. Brockington pulled the Pirates back within a point at 70-69 with a traditional 3-point play with 34 seconds left. Tatum made two free throws and Brockington made a layup, making it 72-71 with 22 ticks to play.
Henderson stepped to the line for two free throws with 3.8 seconds on the clock and calmly sank both; the Pirates missed a 3-point attempt to tie the game as time expired.
“I knew (the free throws) were very important,” Henderson said. “We lost like that two years ago when my brother played. I wasn’t going back through that, so I knocked them down.
“Coach just told us to quit settling for 3s and take it to the rack. He knew we were going to get fouled and we would knock our free throws down.”
St. Pauls controlled the game early, taking a 26-9 lead by the final minute of the first quarter and a 26-11 lead at the end of the period. Tatum scored 13 points in the quarter.
“We came out slow because of how aggressive they came out,” Edwards said. “They wanted it more, they were more hungry, more determined. They wanted this game more than we did. That showed, the passion showed. Coach Thompson had them prepared. I can’t do anything but give them credit.”
Lumberton twice got as close as an 11-point deficit in the second quarter; St. Pauls led 37-24 at halftime. The Pirates slowly inched closer in the third but still trailed 52-43 before a frantic 9-3 stretch in the last 19 seconds of the quarter to make it 55-52. The run included four free throws by Oxendine, including two after a St. Pauls technical foul; a traditional 3-point play by Jaquese Graham; and a buzzer-beating layup by Brockington.
Brockington had 27 points with nine rebounds and eight assists for Lumberton; Jacob Hammonds scored 14 points.
The win was Thompson’s first over Lumberton in six seasons as St. Pauls coach. Saturday he’ll have the opportunity for his first Shootout championship after being around the tournament as a player and coach for many years.
“I’m born and raised here in Lumberton, graduated from Lumberton in ‘97, went on to college and played college ball and won conference championships; I’ve never won a Robeson County Shootout, and I told the guys they’ll remember this for the rest of their lives — so enjoy this win tonight, but we’ve got unfinished business to take care of tomorrow night.”
