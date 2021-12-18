Shootout roundup: Lumberton boys rebound to take 3rd

Mark Moses | Special to The Robesonian Lumberton’s Bre’Andrea Glover (5) dribbles past Lake View’s Jaleya Ford (1) during Saturday’s Robeson County Shootout third-place game at UNC Pembroke.

PEMBROKE — The Lumberton boys basketball team lost its first game of the season in Friday’s Robeson County Shootout semifinal against St. Pauls.

Saturday, the Pirates bounced back quickly.

Lumberton scored the game’s first 11 points and took a 20-point lead in just seven minutes in a 68-30 win over Fairmont in the tournament’s third-place game.

“We had to respond that way,” Lumberton coach Bryant Edwards said. “We needed that type of effort coming out of the gate. That was big for a couple guys to be making shots, Cobe (Oxendine) and J.B. (Brockington). All around, I was pleased by the effort.”

Fairmont (2-6) was held to one field goal in the first quarter, a layup by Derrick Baker with 4:53 left in the period; Lumberton (7-1), meanwhile, came out firing, scoring 24 points in each of the first two quarters to take a 24-2 lead after the first period and a 48-13 lead at intermission.

Junior guard J.B. Brockington led the charge, scoring the game’s first two baskets; he had 10 points in each of the first two quarters and totaled 24 for the afternoon. Brockington was named to the all-tournament team.

“He’s a special talent, and not only a special talent, he’s a special kid; 3.5 GPA, good head on his shoulders, great kid, yes sir, no sir,” Edwards said. “He does what he’s supposed to and I never have to worry about him off the floor, so he’s very special.”

Lumberton led 64-27 at the end of the third quarter and the Pirates led by as many as 40.

Cobe Oxendine scored 14 points and Kenston Skipper had eight for the Pirates. Tyrek Thompson scored eight points to lead Fairmont and Khalil Alford, who was named to the all-tournament team, had five.

Lumberton hosts Whiteville on Wednesday; Fairmont resumes its season after a holiday break when it begins conference play Jan. 4 at Clinton.

Wild Gators rout Lady Pirates for third place

With a stifling defense feeding its fast-break offense, the Lake View girls basketball team controlled from start to finish to defeat Lumberton in the third-place game by a 59-31 score at the Robeson County Shootout Saturday at UNCP.

Lumberton (3-6) took an early 4-2 lead on a Sydney Jacobs basket with 6:45 left in the opening period. The next field goal for the Pirates didn’t come until midway through the second quarter. During that time, Lake View (5-1) took a 17-7 lead.

The dry spell was ongoing when Lumberton’s leading scorer, Carly Hammonds, left the game with a head injury and did not return. She was selected to the all-tournament team after posting 34 points in the tournament-opening win over Trask.

The Pirates scored 10 points in the first half, but got higher production from its offense in the second half with nine points in the third quarter and 12 points in the fourth quarter. Jacobs scored 16 points to lead Lumberton on the night and La’Kayia Hunt had eight points, all coming at the free-throw line.

Lake View turned up the defensive pressure to force turnovers and post 23 points in the third quarter, led by 10 points from Jaleya Ford, who had 15 points in the win.

Tianna Hamilton had 18 points to lead all scorers, including nine points in the third quarter. Janiyah Waters had 11 points.

Gwendasia Page, who was named to the all-tournament team after a strong first two games, had 11 rebounds in the win.

Lumberton takes on Whiteville on Wednesday.

Second half rallies Whiteville over Red Springs

The Whiteville boys basketball team scored 12 of the game’s first 13 points out of halftime to set the tone for the rest of the second half and claim a 43-38 win over Red Springs in the fifth-place game of the Robeson County Shootout.

Whiteville senior Zion Wilson scored the first four points of the run, and the Wolfpack took its first lead of the game with five minutes remaining in the period. Whiteville never trailed the rest of the contest.

Montrez Holland scored four for the Wolfpack in the third and E.J. McLeod added three points in the period where the Wolfpack took as much as a seven-point lead.

Red Springs (3-6) mounted a late comeback behind scores from Mario Leonard and Jaaron Monroe to tie the score at 31-all heading into the fourth quarter.

Whiteville (5-2) held Red Springs to three points the final 4 1/2 minutes of the game after a Leonard bucket made it a 36-35 Wolfpack lead. The foul line also was unkind to the Red Devils, who were 1-for-6 at the charity stripe in the fourth.

On the other end of the floor, Amari Best came through with two made buckets and three free throws in the final eight minutes of the game. Best led the Wolfpack in scoring with 12 points in the win, Wilson added 10 points, and Holland and McLeod each scored seven points.

Kaedon Porter scored 11 points to lead Red Springs and Leonard scored eight points.

Porter was selected to the all-tournament team and Kyan Ganus was named to the team from Whiteville.

In the first half, Red Springs led by as much as seven points early in the second quarter before Whiteville clawed back to tie the game at 13-all, 15-all and 17-all.

Whiteville plays against South Brunswick Monday, and Red Springs returns to action at Midway on Jan. 4.

Fairmont girls jump on Devils for fifth-place win

The Fairmont girls basketball team scored the first 10 points of the game against Red Springs Saturday to cruise to the 49-22 win in the fifth-game of the girls Robeson County Shootout.

A balanced effort helped the Golden Tornadoes (6-3) close out the Shootout with a pair of wins. Leading the scoring effort was Haley George with eight points and Amyrikal Vaught, Lakayla Chavis and Myasia Simms with six points each.

Fairmont ran out to a 10-0 lead to start and increased the lead to 14-2 after one quarter. George, Simms and Vaught each had two points apiece in the quarter.

Red Springs (1-8) took the lid off the rim with an Anyla Hunt jumper with 1:22 left in the first quarter, the only field goal of the period for the Red Devils.

Six Fairmont players scored in the third quarter as the Golden Tornadoes as they advanced a 24-13 lead at halftime to 36-16.

In that third quarter, Fairmont’s Secret Davis scored three points. She led the team in rebounding in the win with eight boards.

Red Springs was led in scoring with five points each from Hunt, Jacelyn Maynor and Elora Oxendine.

Oxendine netted all five of her points on a personal 5-0 run midway through the second quarter when the Red Devils cut the Fairmont lead to 23-10.

Chavis scored all six of her points in the fourth quarter after a quiet start to the contest offensively.

Chavis and Red Springs freshman Monica Washington were all-tournament team honorees. Washington snagged nine rebounds and scored four points Saturday.

Red Springs plays against South Brunswick on Dec. 28, while Fairmont will play at Clinton on Jan. 4.