Ram redemption: Purnell Swett beats St. Pauls for girls Shootout title

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian The Purnell Swett girls basketball team celebrates after defeating St. Pauls in Saturday’s Robeson County Shootout girls championship at UNC Pembroke. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian St. Pauls’ Jakieya Thompson (10) takes a layup in front of Purnell Swett’s Chloe Locklear (20) and Kylie Chavis, left, during Saturday’s Robeson County Shootout girls championship at UNC Pembroke. Mark Moses | Special to The Robesonian Purnell Swett’s Kylie Chavis (3) looks to pass while guarded by St. Pauls’ Saniya Baldwin (4) during Saturday’s Robeson County Shootout girls championship at UNC Pembroke. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Members of the Robeson County Shootout girls all-tournament team pose after Saturday’s championship game at UNC Pembroke. Pictured, from left, are Purnell Swett’s Natalie Evington, tournament MVP Kylie Chavis and Josey Locklear, Red Springs’ Monica Washington, Fairmont’s Lakayla Chavis and Lumberton’s Carly Hammonds. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian St. Pauls’ Tamyra Council (5) drives towards the basket against Purnell Swett’s Josey Locklear, center, during Saturday’s Robeson County Shootout girls championship at UNC Pembroke. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Purnell Swett’s Chloe Locklear (20) takes a shot over St. Pauls’ Taliya Council (2) during Saturday’s Robeson County Shootout girls championship at UNC Pembroke. 2021 Robeson County Shootout Girls All-Tournament team Kylie Chavis, Purnell Swett (MVP) Natalie Evington, Purnell Swett Josey Locklear, Purnell Swett Jashontae Harris, St. Pauls Tamyra Council, St. Pauls Gwendasia Page, Lake View Carly Hammonds, Lumberton Lakayla Chavis, Fairmont Monica Washington, Red Springs Trinity Smith, Whiteville Madalyn White, Heide Trask

PEMBROKE — For the last two years, members of the Purnell Swett girls basketball team wondered if they’d ever get the opportunity to redeem the heartbreak of a loss at the buzzer to St. Pauls in the 2019 Robeson County Shootout.

With some of the key principals from both teams still around, Saturday’s 2021 Shootout championship provided that rematch — and this time the Rams felt elation when that same buzzer sounded.

Purnell Swett earned a 66-59 victory over the Bulldogs, earning the program’s first Shootout title since 1997 and just its second overall in the girls tournament’s 28th edition.

“Our seniors are in there crying right now, because it’s their last year, and it was good to win something with them, because I love all our seniors,” said Kylie Chavis, who scored 30 points with 11 rebounds and was named tournament MVP. “This wasn’t for me, this was for everybody, this was for Robeson County. Shout out to St. Pauls girls, they showed they were tough competitors, and we just showed North Carolina that we’ve got some hoopers in Robeson County.”

While Purnell Swett acknowledged the 2019 defeat ahead of Saturday’s game, they had a quiet confidence that this time would be different — and it turned out to be.

“They wanted this. We heard a lot of things and the girls heard a lot of things, but our message to them this week was just to be silent and let the ball do the talking,” Purnell Swett coach Kalen Eddings said. “It’s been a whirlwind.”

“We talked about it one or two times and we put it behind us, because we knew we had the girls to do it with and we could do this thing,” senior forward Josey Locklear said.

After Purnell Swett (8-0) took an early nine-point lead and left St. Pauls (6-1) playing from behind for much of the game, St. Pauls led 48-46 early in the fourth before Purnell Swett went on a 15-3 run that made the difference, taking a 61-51 lead with 1:29 to go.

Chavis made two baskets and two free throws during the run, including a traditional 3-point play that gave Purnell Swett the lead for good at 50-48; Josey Locklear had two baskets in the stretch and Nyla Mitchell hit a key 3-pointer that stretched a five-point lead to eight with 2:11 left.

“We weren’t trying to be all up in our feelings and crazy, because if we go crazy then the crowd’s going to get into it and we’re just going to be everywhere,” Chavis said. “We just had to calm our emotions, run our offense really well, get to the basket and score.

“They executed in the fourth quarter,” St. Pauls coach Mike Moses said. “Those last couple minutes they got exactly what they wanted.”

St. Pauls did get back to within four at 61-57 with 30 seconds remaining after a Jakieya Thompson jumper, two Taliya Council free throws and a Thompson layup. Chavis was 5-for-6 at the free-throw line over the final 26 seconds and the Bulldogs were unable to score again.

Chavis scored 80 points in the Rams’ three tournament wins, with 24 points Wednesday against Whiteville and 26 Friday against Lake View.

“Every Division-I school in North Carolina has lost their mind if they’re not recruiting Kylie Chavis,” Eddings said. “She’s a dog. She does everything ask; she never gets high, she never gets low, she’s just solid.”

“Kylie Chavis played her behind off; she was unreal tonight,” Moses said. “That’s just what Kylie does. That’s what I expected, I expected her to come out and play well; she’s a big-time player.”

As important as Chavis was scoring the ball, Josey Locklear was just as important in rebounding it, earning 14 boards in the final along with eight points to earn all-tournament honors.

“I feel like I owed it to these girls because lately I haven’t been doing it for them, I haven’t been putting my all into it, but I really had to step up because I knew I could do it, and they deserved it because they were working hard in practice,” she said.

“We talked to her today about how big of an impact she was going to have,” Eddings said. “She’s out there guarding two Division-I players, severely undersized. We just told her that if we wanted to win she was going to have to dominate the backboards.”

Purnell Swett took a 13-4 with 1:55 left in the first quarter, with Nyla Mitchell scoring five points and Chavis scoring four in the run; the Rams led 16-9 at the end of the period.

“I called a ‘crazy three’ — we said three minutes in that I was going to call a timeout, but for that three minutes I wanted them to play like it was the end of the game,” Eddings said. “They just came out like a firecracker; they were on it.”

The game was back-and-forth for most of the second quarter and Purnell Swett led 28-20 after a Karis Hunt 3-pointer with 2:41 left in the half; St. Pauls went on a 9-0 run that included triples from Jashontae Harris and Taliya Council before the Rams’ Chloe Locklear hit a baseline jumper at the halftime buzzer to take a 30-29 lead at the break.

Purnell Swett twice increased its lead to seven points in the third quarter, including a 42-35 advantage at the 3:24 mark, before St. Pauls went on a 10-0 run with points from five different Bulldogs to take a 45-42 lead; Josey Locklear hit a layup just before the third-quarter horn to pull to a 45-44 deficit entering the fourth.

“Hats off to Purnell, they played extremely well,” Moses said. “We had some stuff that didn’t go our way. We didn’t turn them over; they did a really good job of not turning the ball over. We take the lead, we go up two or three, and then they go up six and we have to climb back.”

Mitchell finished with 10 points and six rebounds for Purnell Swett; Natalie Evington, who was named to the all-tournament team, scored eight points.

Harris led St. Pauls with 19 points and Tamyra Council had eight points with six rebounds; both were all-tournament selections. Jakieya Thompson had 13 points and Taliya Council had 11 points with seven rebounds.

St. Pauls’ loss ended a 44-game regular-season winning streak which dated back to a loss to East Bladen on Feb. 5, 2019.

“We just have to fine-tune some things,” Moses said. “The presence of (former players) T.J. (Eichelberger) and Iyania (Evans) was totally missed today. We’re going to be fine, we’re going to continue to win, we’re going to continue to get better.”

Purnell Swett, meanwhile, enters conference play — with a big game at Jack Britt when the season resumes Jan. 4 — with even more of its quiet confidence after winning the program’s first Shootout title since before any of its current players were born.

“People will doubt you,” Josey Locklear said. “But you can really come back and do anything if you work hard enough.”

