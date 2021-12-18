UNCP men hold off Belmont Abbey for 5th straight win

BELMONT — Tyrell Kirk and Jordan Ratliffe each tallied a game-high 16 points to lead a parade of five Braves with double-digit scoring nights, and the UNC Pembroke men’s basketball team took advantage of a pair of late-half scoring droughts by Belmont Abbey to scoot by the Crusaders, 71-62, on Saturday evening in the Wheeler Center.

It was the fifth-straight victory for the Braves (9-1, 6-1 CC) who scored 22 points off of 16 turnovers and never trailed in the key league win. Belmont Abbey (5-6, 3-4) has now tasted defeat in five of its last six contests.

The Braves shot just 34.3 percent from the floor in the opening half, but colder shooting by Belmont Abbey over the last 12 minutes of the stanza allowed the visitors to forge a double-digit halftime lead. UNCP led by eight points, 14-6, following a free throw from Jordan Ratliffe with 13 minutes left, but the Crusaders tacked up four-straight points to make it a two-possession game less than a minute later. Belmont Abbey would connect on just three of their final 16 field goal attempts after that, however, and the Black & Gold capitalized with a 15-5 run that eventually allowed it to take a 31-21 advantage into the locker rooms.

UNCP pushed its lead out to 14 points, 46-32, on Tyrell Kirk’s 3-pointer with 13:24 to play, but the Crusaders hung around and eventually whittled their deficit down to just seven points, 63-56, when Quest Aldridge hit the front end of a two-shot foul with just more than four minutes to play. Late-half lightning struck the Crusaders again, however, as the hosts came away empty on their next five possessions (0-for-3 FG, 2 TO) which allowed the Braves to gain some breathing room.

Redshirt junior Jordan Ratliffe keyed a 16-point outing with a 3-for-7 clip from the perimeter. Senior Tyrell Kirk scored 16 points as well, while also adding four assists, three steals and a block.

Freshman Trenton McIntyre finished his night with a dozen points and five rebounds. He also tallied an assist and a steal.

Senior Spencer Levi notched a double-double for the sixth time in the last seven games, scoring 10 points and pulling down a game-high 14 rebounds.

Saturday’s triumph is the fifth-straight victory for the Braves – their longest win streak since stringing together five-straight wins late in the 2019-20 campaign.

UNCP is now 5-2 against Belmont Abbey since transitioning to NCAA Division II prior to the 1992-93 season. Saturday’s win, however, snapped a two-game series road skid for the Black & Gold.

The Braves have now captured four of their five games away from Pembroke in 2021-22, including a 3-1 clip in true road games.

UNCP will enjoy a nearly two-week break from competition before the Braves ring in the New Year by traveling to Lander (6-4) on Jan. 1. Tipoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. inside Horne Arena.

Defense on display as Lady Braves knock off Crusaders

The visiting UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team scored 25 points off of 22 Belmont Abbey turnovers and went 14-for-16 from the free throw line to help the Braves knock off the preseason Conference Carolinas favorite, 68-52, on Saturday afternoon inside the Wheeler Center.

It was the third-straight road win for the Braves (8-3, 6-1 CC) who have now captured seven of their last eight outings since mid-November. Belmont Abbey (5-5, 3-3), the defending NCAA Southeast Region champions, have now dropped two of their last three home contests.

Belmont Abbey took the game’s first lead on a bucket just 34 seconds into the contest, but the Braves raked in 10 of the game’s next 13 points, and eventually grabbed a 10-5 advantage after Gabby Smith’s jumper at the 5:51 mark. The Crusaders rallied for five-straight points to knot the game back up, and the teams eventually transitioned to the second period in a 13-13 stalemate.

The Braves shot better than 61 percent in the second quarter, and utilized 4 1/2 minute scoring drought by the hosts to take control of the afternoon. Diamond Fedrick’s free throw with 3:48 left broke a 21-21 tie and sparked the Black & Gold on a 9-0 run that eventually allowed it to take a 33-25 lead into the halftime break.

UNCP held the Crusaders to just 18.2 percent shooting in the third stanza, and utilized the misfires by the hosts to expand its lead. The hosts cut their deficit back to seven points, 37-30, on Jo Snow’s lay-in at the 4:19 mark, but UNCP closed the quarter with a 13-3 run to lug a 50-33 lead into the final period.

Belmont Abbey did not go down quietly and put together a fourth quarter rally to force the Braves out of their comfort zone. The Crusaders shot better than 50 percent from the field through the first nine minutes of the final period, and used a 10-for-12 clip from the free throw line to slice their deficit down to just nine points, 64-55, with 37 seconds left to play. A layup from Lillian Flantos on the ensuing possession provided the final and quelled the rally.

Redshirt sophomore Gabby Smith fueled a team-high 14 points with 5-for-10 field goal shooting, while also converting on all four of her free throw attempts.

Newcomer Lillian Flantos chipped in a season-best 10 points on 5-of-7 shooting.

Redshirt senior Tiara Williams tallied a dozen points, while also adding three rebounds, four steals and one assist.

The Braves have now won three-straight road games – the longest road winning skein for the program since the start of the 2016-17 campaign.

UNCP has won all eight of its games this season by 10 or more points, including six by 15 or more points. The Black & Gold is +9.0 in the scoring column in its four road games this season.

Saturday’s defensive effort was the fifth time this season that UNCP has forced 20 or more turnovers in a contest. The Braves are now +5.0 in the turnover column across its 11 games so far in 2021-22.

A long winter’s nap is in store for the Braves who will take a 17-day hiatus from competition before resuming their 2021-22 schedule on Jan. 4 in Pembroke against Conference Carolinas foe Chowan. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.