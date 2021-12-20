Canady, Pirates win FCA Bruins Duals

Contributed photos | James Bell The Lumberton wrestling team won first place at Saturday’s FCA Bruins Duals at South Florence High School, going 5-0 on the day against South Carolina schools North Central, West Florence, Cardinal Newman, Airport and Chester. Teresa Canady was named the tournament’s lower-weight Most Outstanding Wrestler; she went 4-0 for the day including a pin in the championship match. The Pirates wrestled against some good competition and wrestlers stepped up and got better, coach James Bell said.

Contributed photos | James Bell

<p>Canady</p>

