Canady, Pirates win FCA Bruins Duals

PEMBROKE — The prospects of the Purnell Swett boys basketball team and student section rushing onto the court in celebration at the conclusion of Saturday’s Robeson County Shootout championship game seemed bleak when the Rams were down 16 points in the first quarter.

But after 36 minutes of basketball — 32 wasn’t enough — that’s exactly what happened: a raucous celebration on the English E. Jones Center floor after the Rams had come all the way back and completed a 64-61 upset of St. Pauls to win the title.

“That makes it way more special — we were the underdogs, we came in, our record wasn’t great, but we got three wins back to back to back, and it feels good to go into the rest of the season like that,” said Ethan Brewington, who scored 23 points and was named tournament MVP. “It’s amazing; it’s something you could never experience, really, until you actually do it.”

St. Pauls (3-2) led Purnell Swett (4-4) 18-2 late in the first quarter before the Rams began their comeback. Purnell Swett still trailed 45-33 going to the fourth before outscoring St. Pauls 22-10 in the period.

“We got down early; I told the guys, we’ve got to keep persevering, keep battling,” Purnell Swett coach Jeremy Sampson said. “Coming out in the second half, we went to a little 1-3-1 (zone), kind of switched, and then went to a 2-3 zone that gave them trouble. The guys fought.”

Using a 15-2 run to start the fourth, Purnell Swett took its first lead at 48-47 on a Josiah Brooks putback with 3:35 to go. Brewington had two 3-pointers and a layup during the run and Connor Harris also hit a 3.

St. Pauls retook the lead at 51-48 after an Elston Powell layup and two Jeyvian Tatum free throws; Purnell Swett answered with a Chandler McNeill layup and a Brewington floater for a 52-51 lead with 2:22 to go.

After Marcus Galbreath put St. Pauls ahead with a dunk, Brewington scored on the other end eight seconds later, hitting a triple to give St. Pauls a 55-53 lead with 1:51 to go.

A Galbreath putback with 1:22 to go tied the score at 55-55; neither team scored for the rest of regulation in a stretch that included two missed St. Pauls free throws and some low-percentage shot attempts by both sides.

“We just didn’t execute down the stretch like we needed to,” St. Pauls coach Corey Thompson said. “We talked about it in timeouts, but as a coach I’ve got to do a better job and get my guys prepared and making sure that they do the right things.”

St. Pauls led 59-57 in overtime before a traditional 3-point play by Garyen Maynor gave St. Pauls a 60-59 lead; the Rams never trailed again. Two free throws by Brewington with 30 seconds left made it 62-59; after a Tatum layup, McNeill hit two more free throws with 0.8 seconds remaining as the Rams team and students were beginning to celebrate.

“It was exhilarating knowing that this was it, we’ve got it,” McNeill said. “After the first one went in, I knew that was it, we were making history.”

Tatum scored the game’s first four points and had six during the Bulldogs’ 18-2 run over the first 6:54; the Rams were held scoreless for nealry six minutes as St. Pauls led 11-0 before a Jaquel Monroe basket, and the Rams’ didn’t get another basket until McNeill hit a layup just before the quarter expired to make it 18-4 going to the second quarter.

“I thought we came out with a little bit of intensity and we went up; we executed the game plan,” Thompson said. “As the game went on, we just kind of deviated from it and just kind of started going our own thing a little bit. It’s a team, you’ve got to play as a team, and we didn’t do that, we didn’t finish the game.”

“We knew we could (come back), but it was going to take no turnovers and working together and moving the ball,” Brewington said.

Purnell Swett closed to a 32-22 deficit at halftime, with two Lowry baskets early in the second quarter and a Brewington 3-pointer with 32 seconds left in the half helping provide the earliest sparks of the Rams’ comeback; getting to a 10-point halftime deficit had been a goal of Sampson’s when the team was down 16.

“Sometimes I look relaxed but inside I’m really not,” Sampson said about how he was feeling early. “But basketball’s a game of runs, and I told the guys, let’s get this thing back to 10 or less at the half. We came out and got a quick run in the third.”

What ultimately happened in the fourth was foreshadowed by a Rams run in the third, with an 8-2 stretch out of the locker room to pull to a 34-30 score with 6:17 on the clock before an open 3-point attempt that would have pulled them within a point was no good. Brewington had a 3-pointer and an additional basket and Brooks also hit a 3 during the stretch.

But this run, unlike the Rams’ later one, stalled out; St. Pauls outscored Purnell Swett 11-3 over the rest of the quarter, with Josh Henderson leading the charge with five points, and the Bulldogs took a 45-33 lead to the fourth.

Brewington totaled five 3-pointers among his 23 points after he was held scoreless until the final seconds of the first half.

“His shooting game’s coming along,” Sampson said. “I inserted him into the lineup because I thought maybe that’d give him a little confidence, and I think something clicked with him. He told my assistant, yeah, I’ve been down and sulking because I haven’t been starting. He told him, hey man, your time will come — and obviously it came at a huge moment.”

McNeill finished with 11 points and Marcus Lowry had eight; both were named to the all-tournament team. Tatum scored 17 points for the Bulldogs and Henderson scored nine — both were also all-tournament selections — while Cameron Revels scored 15 points in a breakout performance for St. Pauls.

“This season he’s been off and on a little bit, but Cam’s a very confident kid and he can definitely help us; he brought some things tonight which I knew he can,” Thompson said. “It’s just Cam getting confidence and playing like he can.”

Saturday’s game, played at UNC Pembroke, featured a coaching matchup between Sampson and Thompson, who were once on the same staff as assistant basketball coaches with the Braves program.

Purnell Swett’s Shootout title in the boys tournament’s 35th edition is its eighth, breaking a tie with Lumberton and Fairmont for the most boys championships. The Rams’ most recent title was in 2018.

“Just hard-working kids, a hard-working community; sometimes this community gets a bad rap, but I’ve got great kids, no troublemaking (kids), and they battled and that’s just a testament to their work ethic and effort,” Sampson said.

St. Pauls will play in West Bladen’s Christmas tournament starting Dec. 28 against Pamlico. The Rams do not play again until Jan. 4, when they resume United-8 Conference play at Jack Britt — and will do so with added confidence after overcoming the odds to become Shootout champions.

“It’s just going to give us so much more confidence,” Brewington said, “to know that we can actually do it and beat anybody if we work together.”