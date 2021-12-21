Lady Braves at No. 9 in regional rankings

December 21, 2021 gpsAdmin3 Sports 0
Staff report

PEMBROKE — A hot 6-1 start to league competition has turned heads toward the UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team as the Braves checked in at No. 9 in the D2SIDA Southeast Region Media Poll that was released on Tuesday morning.

UNCP (8-3, 6-1 CC) is one of three Conference Carolinas teams included in the latest poll, with Barton in fifth place and Mount Olive tied for sixth. Former Peach Belt Conference foes Lander (1), North Georgia (4), Georgia Southwestern (8), Augusta (T-10) and Clayton State (T-10) all were highlighted in the rankings, while Catawba, Wingate, Carson-Newman, and Limestone claimed the final spots, respectively.

The announcement marks the first regional ranking for the Black & Gold in more than two decades. UNC Pembroke is ranked second, nationally, in field goal percentage defense with opponents shooting just 30.5 percent.

The Braves will be back in action in the new year when they welcome Chowan (5-4, 5-2 CC) to Pembroke on January 4. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.