Stiles: Takeaways from the Robeson County Shootout

Nothing in Robeson County sports is better than a close game in the Robeson County Shootout final.

Saturday night, we got two of them.

As Purnell Swett defeated St. Pauls for both titles, the packed house at UNC Pembroke saw a combined 10 lead changes after the start of the fourth quarter in the two games, with all four finalists playing their hearts out for the coveted title.

Each Rams team ultimately got to take home a championship trophy and two runner-up trophies went back to St. Pauls with the Bulldogs. But there’s a lot more to take away from the 35th boys and 28th girls tournaments.

Purnell Swett’s boys team won the title after facing an early 18-2 deficit. The Rams slowly crawled closer to the Bulldogs over the rest of the game to get it to overtime, then won the program’s eighth Shootout title, the boys tournament’s most.

Even with the big crowd behind them in an energy-filled environment, a lot of teams would have folded when trailing by 16 points early in the game. The Rams, meanwhile, played with the same scrappy mentality they’ve had all season to orchestrate the comeback.

In a program that has struggled in recent years and has no obvious star players — they’re a blue-collar, defensive-minded team whose success is by committee — they’ll likely face more challenges when they start conference play in the new year. But they now know they can come back from anything, and have the confidence that comes with the Shootout victory.

The emergence of Ethan Brewington propelled the Rams to the victory Saturday night, and should also serve them well moving forward. The senior scored 23 points in the championship game, hitting five 3-pointers in clutch moments as the Rams came back. Coach Jeremy Sampson said Brewington had gotten a confidence boost after his insertion into the starting lineup; imagine what seeing his big shots going in, and a tournament MVP award on his mantle, will do for him.

The team the Rams beat, St. Pauls, experienced a roller-coaster ride in its semifinal and championship matchups, both in the outcomes of those two games and within the games themselves. Coach Corey Thompson said his team went from “an all-time high” after beating Lumberton Friday to “an all-time low” losing to Purnell Swett.

There’s something to point out for the Bulldogs in both experiences. Friday’s win, in front of a big crowd on the road against the Pirates, proved they can play with — and beat — teams among the best in the state, which Lumberton is. St. Pauls’ showed the capability to make the key plays down the stretch, and to get their best players, Jeyvian Tatum and Josh Henderson, to the free-throw line, where they were successful.

Saturday night, though, the Bulldogs had some lapses in execution and didn’t make or attempt many free throws (0-for-2 in the fourth quarter/overtime), and the result was not finishing off a game they should have won. Moving forward, it will be important for the Bulldogs to become a more consistent team over all four quarters — especially considering Lumberton also overcame a big early deficit to take the lead before St. Pauls pulled out a 74-71 win — and from game to game.

The Purnell Swett girls also led most of the game before their opponent briefly took a fourth-quarter lead, but the Lady Rams answered with a 12-3 run midway through the fourth quarter that made the difference in their first Shootout championship since 1997.

The culture change that began with former coach Jonathan Efird and has been enhanced by first-year coach Kalen Eddings has culminated in the program’s biggest win in a generation, defeating a St. Pauls team that hadn’t lost a regular-season game in nearly three years.

Everyone knows about the excellence of Kylie Chavis, a former county Player of the Year who scored 80 points in the tournament including 30 in the championship game and was named tournament MVP. But the players around her — Natalie Evington, Chloe Locklear, Josey Locklear and Nyla Mitchell, and a solid bench — were also able to match St. Pauls play for play, which is no easy feat.

Winning the United-8 Conference and making a deep playoff run now are realistic goals for the Lady Rams, something that would have been unimaginable just three years ago when they didn’t win a single conference game. And the ability to perform in a game with the buildup and energy that Saturday’s championship — a rematch from the 2019 Shootout final — had around it will serve them well in future big games.

The Lady Bulldogs’ loss ended a 44-game regular-season winning streak dating back to Feb. 5, 2019. Now the Bulldogs get a chance to move forward from disappointment as they move into conference play.

There’s an old saying that every game has two teams, the winners and the learners; while it doesn’t diminish the sting of the loss, what the Bulldogs learn from being in an unfamiliar situation could help them down the road. Their goal is — reasonably — a 2A state championship; to win one they’ll have to win tough games like the one that played Saturday night, and can perhaps draw from that experience to achieve a better outcome.

The Bulldogs will still be the overwhelming favorites to win the Southeastern Athletic Conference; their starting lineup is just as good and they have more depth than last year’s team, who was undefeated before COVID-19 took them out of the state tournament.

And, as coach Mike Moses said after the game Saturday, the Bulldogs still have plenty to be pleased about in the big picture, with a 46-2 overall record since the start of the 2019-20 season.

