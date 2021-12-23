UNCP men’s basketball checks back into top 25

December 22, 2021 gpsAdmin3 Sports 0
Staff report

PEMBROKE — A five-game win streak pushed the UNC Pembroke men’s basketball team into familiar waters again on Wednesday as the Braves checked into the D2SIDA Men’s Basketball National Media Poll in the No. 22 position.

The Braves (9-1) were one of just three NCAA Southeast Region squads included in Wednesday’s release, and joined 14th-ranked Queens (11-2) and former Peach Belt Conference nemesis Augusta (9-1) among NCAA Division II’s top 25 teams. Former PBC rival Flagler is among 11 teams in the others receiving votes section.

Wednesday’s announcement followed Monday’s release of the organization’s NCAA Southeast Region poll that saw the Black & Gold grab a first-place vote on the way to settling into the No. 3 position in that ranking. UNCP was one of just two Conference Carolinas squads included in the region listing. Emmanuel nestled into the No. 7 spot in that ranking.

During its winning streak, which dates back to Nov. 30, UNCP has defeated Chowan 82-63, Lees-McRae 100-85, King 105-76, Converse 78-64 and Belmont Abbey 71-62. The Braves’ lone loss of the season came in a 82-72 decision at Emmanuel on Nov. 23.

The Black & Gold will be back in action again on January 1 when it treks to Greenwood, S.C., to take on Lander (6-4) at Horne Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.