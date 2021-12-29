Bulldogs top Pamlico at buzzer

December 28, 2021 gpsAdmin3 Sports 0
Staff report

BLADENBORO — A 12-point fourth quarter comeback culminated in a Theophilus Setzer half-court basket at the buzzer Tuesday as St. Pauls defeated Pamlico County 43-41 in the opening round of the Bladen Offroad Christmas Tournament held at West Bladen.

The Bulldogs will face Pinecrest in the tournament’s semifinal round Wednesday at 6 p.m.

St. Pauls (4-2) played Tuesday without more than half of its normal varsity roster due to COVID-19 protocols; none of the Bulldogs’ five starters from their previous game, the Robeson County Shootout final, were available Tuesday.

The Bulldogs outsored Pamlico County (4-6) 22-8 in the fourth quarter to overcome a 33-21 deficit entering the final period; Elijah Blanding scored seven points in the quarter. The Hurricanes outscored St. Pauls 17-9 in the third quarter to extend a 16-12 halftime lead to the 12-point margin before the fourth.

St. Pauls was held to one field goal in the first quarter, a Houston Hunt basket, and trailed 7-3 after the period. Both teams scored nine points in the second quarter.

Elston Powell led St. Pauls with 10 points and Setzer and Blading each had nine.

Jamie Gibbs scored 15 points and Zymir Best scored 10 for the Hurricanes.