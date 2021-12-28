Stiles: Conference predictions for United-8, Southeastern basketball

St. Pauls’ Tamyra Council (5) drives towards the basket against Purnell Swett’s Josey Locklear (21) during the Robeson County Shootout girls championship game Dec. 18 at UNC Pembroke.
We’re now about a month into the high school basketball season, and it’s been a fun one.
But the fun is just getting started.
United-8 Conference teams, including Lumberton and Purnell Swett, have played just one or two conference games so far; the Southeastern Athletic Conference, which includes Fairmont, Red Springs and St. Pauls hasn’t opened league play yet. All of these teams, though, start or resume conference play next Tuesday.
So how will the conference races turn out over the next two months? With a hint what each team brings to the table based on their early-season results, here’s a look at some predictions in both leagues on both the boys and girls side.
United-8 boys
1. Lumberton — The core of the team that made back-to-back regional final appearances is gone, but this is still a very solid Pirates team, with threats inside and outside; they should learn from a close Robeson County Shootout loss to St. Pauls and be improved in United-8 play.
2. Seventy-First — A talented Falcons team, led by former UNC Pembroke interim head coach Tony Jones in his first season, should produce an entertaining conference race with the Pirates, with the frontcourt due of James Scott and Jared Davis and guard Xavier Tubbs-Matthews leading a terrific junior class.
3. Cape Fear — Four double-figure scorers in guards Masaun Bryant, R.J. McDonald and Xavier Johnson and forward Justin Burden lead the Colts, who should be able to win enough games to nose ahead of a tightly-bunched middle tier in the United-8.
4. Purnell Swett — Riding the momentum of the Robeson County Shootout title, Purnell Swett’s defense will keep the Rams in a lot of games; they found enough offense in the Shootout, but can they do so consistently in league play?
5. Gray’s Creek — Two solid guards, Xzavier Thaggard and Ari Fulton, lead the Bears, and experience is a strength; whether the Bears can turn several early-season close losses into wins down the road will determine a lot about their season.
6. South View — Like a lot of middle-of-the-pack teams, depth will be a question for the Tigers; the top of the stat sheet won’t be, with one of the best all-around athletes anywhere in Cedavion Wimbley doing it all at the point guard position.
7. Jack Britt — Experience is a plus for Jack Britt, whose top five scorers are seniors, but the Buccaneers haven’t played well enough so far to suggest a move forward in the standings.
8. Douglas Byrd — There’s not much to say about a team that’s lost 20 straight games; out of their eight to start this season, the closest was by 28 points.
Southeastern boys
1. St. Pauls — The start to the Bulldogs’ season has been a roller-coaster, but they’re still the Southeastern’s best team. The senior leadership of Jeyvian Tatum and Josh Henderson separate them from the rest of the league.
2. Midway — Upperclassmen account for 13 of the Raiders’ 14 players, with four seniors including Wyatt Holland, known for his arm at quarterback but also strong on the hardwood. That experience should allow them to take a step forward in a tightly-bunched league where every team has question marks.
3. West Bladen — The Knights, at 6-2 entering play Tuesday, are off to their best start in years; can that be maintained? This team is older than the group that struggled a season ago.
4. Red Springs — Scoring will be key for Red Springs; the good news is, the Red Devils have multiple players who can make outside shots when they’re hot. How often they find that heat will determine a lot this season.
5. Clinton — In an interesting roster dynamic, the Dark Horses have six seniors but three of the team’s top four scorers are freshmen and sophomores. Senior Nick Smith leads the way, however.
6. Fairmont — To put it simply, the Golden Tornadoes haven’t shown that they can score enough points to win games so far this season. Doing so is the most important factor for Fairmont improvement.
7. East Bladen — Someone had to be last, and it’s a young Eagles team. But as mentioned, everyone in the Southeastern seems to have potential weaknesses somewhere, so they’ll win some games.
United-8 girls
1. Purnell Swett — The Rams’ quiet confidence produced a Robeson County Shootout title as they upended St. Pauls. Kylie Chavis and Natalie Evington’s strong play is well-established, but the Rams’ depth is what can win them a conference title.
2. Seventy-First — Kyleigh Goode has 24.4 points and 13.6 rebounds per game for the Falcons, but they also have three other double-figure scorers. Goode’s strong play as a sophomore comes on an otherwise senior-laden team ready to make a big splash.
3. Cape Fear — The Colts are at .500 to start the season but all of their losses are to powerhouse programs. They’re not that old, with no seniors playing significant minutes, but there’s still plenty to like, led by Jayda Angel (26.4 points per game).
4. South View — The Tigers are also a .500 team as the calendar turns to January, led by guard Neveah Colon. The biggest question for the Tigers, who have losses by three points and by 41 to the same team, will be consistency.
5. Jack Britt — The best team in the former Sandhills Athletic Conference the last two years graduated its core; Jennifer Pongron has stepped up in the post so far this season, but it’s otherwise been a struggle.
6. Lumberton — The Pirates have more potential than the results have shown, but they’ll have to score more consistently to take that step forward. If they do, the gap to the mid-pack teams directly ahead of them is a small one.
7. Gray’s Creek — Winless so far this season, the Bears sit with Douglas Byrd at the bottom of the United-8. Ava Sterling averages 12.5 rebounds per game, but the team lacks a double-figure scorer.
8. Douglas Byrd — The one win the Eagles have this season is the program’s only win in its last 17 outings, dating back to the 2019-20 season. Kayla Jean is a bright spot, but she has little help.
Southeastern girls
1. St. Pauls — Anything other than another undefeated run through conference play would be surprising for the Bulldogs, even after their 44-game regular-season winning streak was snapped by Purnell Swett. They’re simply better than the field, from top to bottom, including three future North Carolina A&T players.
2. East Bladen — In a league full of solid teams, East Bladen is best equipped to get the runner-up spot. Three double-figure scorers — seniors Maya McDonald and Alexus Mitchell and junior Maegan Burney — lead a talented, experienced group.
3. Midway — Spots three through six are nearly interchangeable; Midway comes off a strong season last winter and is led by seniors Rylie Williams and Krisshyia McKoy.
4. Clinton — The Dark Horses enter play Tuesday undefeated, but against an easy schedule. There’s still a lot to like, though, including stat-sheet-stuffer senior point guard Khaliah Chestnut.
5. Fairmont — Losing Paris Bethea for the season to injury was a blow for the Golden Tornadoes, although this could still be their best team in several years. Lakayla Chavis has stepped into a larger role, and the team’s goal of a playoff bid is very attainable.
6. West Bladen — On the one hand, West Bladen is young. On the other hand, they have most of the team back from last season. They’re capable of being a top-half team and someone of the third-through-sixth group has to be picked sixth.
7. Red Springs — The Red Devils are a better team than they’ve been the last two seasons; unfortunately for them, so is their conference competition. Nonetheless, a young team can show growth even if its record doesn’t improve from last year.
Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.