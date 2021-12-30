BLADENBORO — Left with only four varsity players due to COVID-19 protocols, none of whom are typically starters, and left to fill the rest of the roster with JV players, the St. Pauls boys basketball team gutted out a come-from-behind victory over Pamlico County to open the Bladen Offroad Christmas Tournament Tuesday at West Bladen, winning on a half-court buzzer-beater by Theophilus Setzer.

Against tougher competition in Wednesday’s semifinal — a Pinecrest program that’s been among the best in 4A in recent years — the Bulldogs’ lack of depth was a lot more evident.

Pinecrest led by 16 points before the end of the first quarter and 31 before halftime in a 69-26 win over the Bulldogs.

St. Pauls faced West Columbus in the tournament’s third-place game Thursday; the result was not available at press time.

“We knew it was going to be a dogfight from the initial (tipoff),” St. Pauls coach Corey Thompson said. “I told my guys we needed to come out and focus on one possession at a time. They kind of got up on us early; we didn’t do a good job as far as handling their pressure and they kind of jumped up a lead on us early, and that’s how they were able to get it going. They made some shots. They’re a good team and I knew it was going to be a dogfight.”

Pinecrest (7-3) took an 8-1 lead early, holding St. Pauls (4-3) without a field goal for nearly four minutes at the outset; the Patriots extended their lead to 23-7 late in the quarter and led 25-9 after the period.

A 22-8 second-quarter advantage allowed Pinecrest to extend its lead to 47-17 at halftime; a 47-16 score marked the Patriots’ largest first-half lead before a free throw by the Bulldogs’ Houston Hunt for the half’s final point.

“I really challenged them at halftime not to worry about the score and clock and just to play each possession and don’t take any possession off, and I think they did a better job of that in the second half,” Thompson said.

After St. Pauls’ Kemarion Baldwin opened the second-half scoring with a layup, Pinecrest went on an 11-0 run over the next three minutes to take a 58-19 lead. The teams played more evenly from that point, as Pinecrest outscored St. Pauls 11-7 over the last 12:10.

While virus protocols forced St. Pauls to take the floor for all three tournament games this week with a depleted roster, Thompson said the situation provides an opportunity for those who are still able to suit up.

“I told them, they probably didn’t know what I was talking about, but this is like ‘Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,’ you’ve got the golden ticket; this is a golden opportunity for some guys, and we’ve talked about that, because some guys are playing that maybe haven’t played as much, so getting this experience for them has been valuable,” Thompson said. “And my JV guys, getting them the opportunity to play varsity competition, it can’t get any better than that.”

Elijah Blanding had six points to lead St. Pauls and Kemarion Baldwin had five; both are typically reserves on the varsity team. Setzer also had five points and is currently the team’s second-leading scorer for the tournament.

“Theo’s a kid that you can really tell his mental toughness,” Thompson said. “Some kids may be taller, they may be more athletic, they may have a better skill set or whatever, but Theo has a mental toughness at his age that most kids don’t. We’ve seen that during football season, for him to step in in the playoffs and do what he did. So I knew that he was going to be alright playing up and playing against this level, and I’m happy for him because he’s getting valuable experience.”

St. Pauls plays Wednesday at Seventy-First; the Bulldogs are expected to have their full roster active for that game.

