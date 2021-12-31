West Columbus tops St. Pauls for 3rd in West Bladen tournament

December 30, 2021 gpsAdmin3 Sports 0
Staff report

BLADENBORO — The St. Pauls boys basketball team lost 47-43 to West Columbus Thursday in the third-place game of the Bladen Offroad Christmas Tournament held at West Bladen.

St. Pauls (4-4) led after the first two quarters and the game was tied at 31-31 entering the fourth before West Columbus (8-2) outscored the Bulldogs 16-12 in the final stanza.

The Bulldogs held a 10-7 lead after the first quarter and led 22-18 at halftime.

Unique Kelly scored 23 points to lead West Columbus. Elston Powell had 14 points for St. Pauls and Jamarcus Smith scored 10.

The Bulldogs were playing their third straight game with only four varsity players, with the roster filled out with players typically on the JV team, due to COVID-19 protocols; St. Pauls is expected to have its full team back when it faces Seventy-First on Wednesday.