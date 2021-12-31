Stiles: New Year’s resolutions for the Big 4

The guitar-picking 21st-century philosopher Brad Paisley said one New Year’s Eve: “Tomorrow is the first blank page of a 365-page book. Write a good one.”
Indeed, as the calendar turns from 2021 into 2022, we all have the chance to write our own story in the new year. As we talk about writing our own books, ironically it’s reading more of them has been my resolution for about the last five years in a row; it keeps having to be since it never quite seems to stick (insert the shrug emoji here).
As everyone states their own goals for the next 12 months, it’s become a personal tradition — even dating back to previous publications for which I’ve worked — to render resolutions for the state’s biggest college sports programs. Hopefully in the next year the Big Four can do a better job than I have at meeting these goals.
Of the four resolutions in this column 52 weeks ago, two were met and two were not. Below are this year’s resolutions; time will tell if these goals, some of which are admittedly lofty even as they’re all realistically attainable, are reached.
North Carolina
Expectations have been high in the Tar Heels football program since Mack Brown’s return. Now in the fourth season of his second stint in Chapel Hill, a resolution for the Tar Heels in 2022 is to win the ACC Coastal Division.
To be fair, the team would have reached the ACC Championship Game in 2020 if the ACC hadn’t allowed Notre Dame, normally a football independent, to compete in the league for one season; that 8-3 regular season still earned the Tar Heels an Orange Bowl bid. Brown’s other two seasons resulted in a 7-6 record in 2019 and a 6-6 mark this season entering Thursday’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl.
As the program moves into Brown’s fourth year, it’s time to take the next step forward. Nearly all of the roster will now be Brown imports, and those who follow such things closely say he’s recruited exceedingly well. The quarterback position will be an uncertainty, with Sam Howell presumably headed to the NFL, but with a strong freshman class adding to the players Brown has already assembled the Tar Heels should be as talented as they’ve been since the coach’s return.
The Tar Heels only posted consecutive wins once this season, against Georgia State and Virginia in mid-September. While UNC probably won’t be the preseason Coastal Division favorite next season — ACC champion Pittsburgh will likely be, and they’ve earned that — more consistency could lead the Tar Heels back to the ACC Championship Game for the first time since 2015.
N.C. State
My 2021 resolution for N.C. State was for the women’s basketball team to reach the Final Four. The Wolfpack fell short of that goal, but with essentially the entire team back for this season that goal remains in place for the new year.
Indiana upset the Wolfpack in the Sweet 16 last season, marking the third straight tournament N.C. State has lost in that round; the Wolfpack are now 1-13 all time in the Sweet 16. The late Kay Yow led the program to its only Final Four in 1998.
Elissa Cunane, the All-American center, and guard Raina Perez are among the returning stars, and Rutgers transfer Diamond Johnson is a double-figure scorer off the bench. Their play has led the Wolfpack to a 12-2 start, with one of the losses coming to No. 1 South Carolina, and they’ve also avenged the NCAA Tournament loss to Indiana with a 66-58 win Dec. 2.
Experienced teams often do the best in March, and few have the experience of this Wolfpack team. After last season’s disappointment, it’s imperative that the team realize its potential this season — the last shot for the current core — and make it to Minneapolis and give themselves the chance at winning it all.
Duke
As arguably the greatest coach in college basketball history bids farewell this year in his 42nd and final season at Duke, the Blue Devils’ resolution is to send Mike Krzyzewski out a winner. Whether that’s in the form of an ACC championship, an NCAA regional championship or a national championship, a title-winning campaign would be a special way for Coach K, who turns 75 in February.
Duke is ranked No. 2 in the current AP Poll after an 11-1 start, with wins over Gonzaga and Kentucky the the lone loss coming at Ohio State. Led by the smooth freshman big man Paulo Banchero and veteran leader Wendell Moore, they’re clearly the best team in the ACC, and are better than even-money favorites to win the league’s regular-season title. Come conference tournament time, they’re coached by a man that’s won the event 16 times.
The Blue Devils’ NCAA Tournament prospects will come down to whether or not they can make enough shots to win six consecutive games against progressively-tougher championship-level competition; this was a pitfall for the much-celebrated 2019 Duke team that this year’s group will look to avoid repeating.
If Krzyzewski can add to his resume with a 13th Final Four appearance, or even a sixth national title, it’d be a Hollywood ending to an already-record-setting career.
Wake Forest
The Demon Deacons men’s basketball program enters 2022 in a much different spot than it entered 2021. And — even as I didn’t expect even a month ago I’d say this as an attainable 2022 goal — their resolution will be to return to the NCAA Tournament.
Second-year coach Steve Forbes has completely remade Wake Forest’s roster via recruiting and the transfer market and, despite Wednesday’s loss at Louisville, the Demon Deacons are off to an 11-2 start, led by breakout star Alondes Williams, an Oklahoma transfer.
Wake Forest finished 14th in the 15-team ACC last season, but with an island-of-misfit-toys roster that was hit harder than most by COVID-19. The program has one postseason appearance since 2010 — an NCAA bid in 2017 — but with the renewed energy this team has shown that can change this year.
But as well as they’re playing, why stop at just an NIT bid? These Demon Deacons have the potential to make the NCAA Tournament, especially in a down ACC where a strong win-loss record could be a little easier to come by than some other years. If they can do so, given the situation he inherited, Forbes could be in line for ACC Coach of the Year honors.
