UNCP basketball legend Gallagher dies at 81

Staff report
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. — Joe Gallagher, one of the greatest athletes in The University of North Carolina at Pembroke history whose No. 24 basketball jersey is retired by the Braves, died Thursday at his home at age 81.

Gallagher played for UNCP from 1965-68 and is the program’s all-time leading scorer with 2,161 career points — nearly 400 more than any other player to ever suit up for the Braves.

Gallagher, who was originally from Philadelphia, averaged 20 points and 13 rebounds per game during his career and earned NAIA All-American honors his final two seasons. He later returned to UNCP as head coach, compiling a 42-38 record from 1975-78.

Gallagher served in the U.S. Marines before his collegiate playing career. After UNCP, he played for the Kentucky Colonels in the American Basketball Association; his coaching career including stints as an assistant coach with both the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA.

Tributes poured in from many of his successors as Braves coach after news of his passing last week.

“There will never be another Joe Gallagher,” current UNCP men’s basketball coach Drew Richards said on Twitter. “He was bigger than life itself and will be sorely missed by anyone who was able to play alongside or spend time with him.”

“Sad news, Joe was one of a kind,” John Haskins, the longtime UNCP women’s basketball coach who previously coached the men’s program, said on Twitter. “Loved by everyone who knew him and a true UNC Pembroke legend. He will be truly missed.”

“Joe Gallagher was a legend who left an amazing legacy,” former UNCP men’s basketball coach Ben Miller said on Facebook. “Our current and former players all looked up to Joe & he will be missed. Talking basketball with Joe over a cigar at Low Country Pipe & Tobacco are some of my favorite memories as coach at UNCP. God Bless Sharon and their family.”

A funeral mass for Gallagher will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Our Lady Star of the Sea, located at 1100 Eighth Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Gallagher is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sharon, daughter Christy (Lynch), son-in-law Christopher, grandson Dennis Patrick, and brother Fr. Simeon Gallagher.