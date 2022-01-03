UNCP wrestling falls at Newberry in conference opener

January 3, 2022
Staff report

NEWBERRY, S.C. — A convincing decision by 12th-ranked Nick Daggett gave the UNC Pembroke wrestling team an early 12-3 advantage, but home-standing Newberry captured five of the last six matches on the afternoon to register a 21-15 win over the Braves in a key South Atlantic Conference Carolinas matchup on Monday in Eleazer Arena.

The setback snapped a three-match series win streak for the Braves (1-4) who had not tasted defeat in the series with the Wolves since Feb. 11, 2016. It was the second-straight SACC victory for Newberry (2-2), who also picked up its first home win of the season.

Marcus Bell’s second-period pin in the 197-pound matchup marked the first of three straight wins for the visitors, who used decisions from both Zach Shaffer and Daggett as well to storm out in front on the team scoreboard, 12-3. Newberry cut into its deficit, however, with a forfeit victory at 133 pounds, and then knotted the score up on Devan Moore’s decision in the 141-pound bout.

Newberry captured two of the next three bouts to take an 18-15 advantage into the final matchup of the afternoon, and Caleb Spears sealed the win for the Wolves with a 5-3 decision over Rahsaan Vereen.

The Braves will be back in action again on Thursday and Friday when they make the long trek to Louisville, Kentucky, for the prestigious National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) National Duals inside the Kentucky Expo Center. Pairings for the event will be announced later this week.