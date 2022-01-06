Baldwin named first-team All-State; 2 other Bulldogs earn honorable mentions

Chris Stiles Sports editor
Chris Stiles | The Robesonian St. Pauls’ Kemarion Baldwin (23) runs behind the block of Ja’queze Anderson (70) during Friday’s game against Roanoke Rapids at G.S. Kinlaw Stadium. Baldwin broke his own Robeson County record with 447 rushing yards and scored six touchdowns.

ST. PAULS — Three members of the St. Pauls football team earned All-State recognition from HighSchoolOT Thursday, including one Bulldog named to the publication’s All-State first team.

Kemarion Baldwin earned first-team honors after his record-setting season; Eddrick James and Javier Ortiz were each named honorable mention selections.

Kemarion Baldwin

Baldwin, a junior, was named first team at the running back position after rushing for 2,483 yards on 208 carries with 36 touchdowns. He rushed for 11.9 yards per carry and 206.9 yards per game, with single-game performances of 409 yards against Clinton and 460 yards against Roanoke Rapids.

“Deep down inside I try to stay humble a lot, but now I feel like I’m getting the respect that I deserve outside the county,” Baldwin said. “I get a lot of hate from people outside the county, saying we don’t play nobody, but I work harder than any other guys that play 4A. It means everything to me — but I’m not done yet.”

“That’s what we’ve been asking for all year, could somebody please take a look at this man,” St. Pauls coach Mike Setzer said. “I was glad that HighSchoolOT didn’t just go with the kid with the biggest offers, but the body of work, and his body of work speaks for itself. We couldn’t ask him for anything else; I don’t know what else they want him to do, fly to the moon?”

Eddrick James

James, a senior defensive back and wide receiver, was named an honorable mention selection as a two-way player. James had 28 receptions for 667 yards, totaling 23.8 yards per reception, and nine receiving touchdowns; he also had 19 carries for 154 yards and two touchdowns. Defensively he totaled 44 tackles, including four tackles for loss, five interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown, and one forced fumble.

Javier Ortiz

Ortiz, who was also an impactful receiver, earned honorable mention honors as a defensive back. The senior had 57 tackles, including nine tackles for loss, with four interceptions, 11 pass breakups and one forced fumble.

“The two guys that are honorable mentions, I’m so proud of him because it speaks to who they are,” Setzer said. “We always tell them good things happen to good people, and I think that’s what they bought into and why they are able to be on such a prestigious list.”

The trio helped lead St. Pauls to the fourth round of the 2A state playoffs after winning the Southeastern Athletic Conference title, the program’s second straight conference championship. Having three players earn All-State selections adds to the exposure the program has gained after deep playoff runs each of the last two seasons.

“What we strive for at St. Pauls High School is we don’t strive to be a rival in-county, we strive to be the face of our county,” Setzer said. “That’s what we preach all the time.”

