Local roundup: Late baskets lift Lady Pirates past Gray’s Creek

HOPE MILLS — Two late baskets made the difference Friday as the Lumberton girls basketball team earned a 39-37 United-8 Conference win at Gray’s Creek.
Trailing by two points with 30 seconds to go, Gabby Locklear hit a game-tying layup for Lumberton (4-6, 1-2 United-8). Carly Hammonds then stole the inbounds pass and hit a mid-range floater to take the lead.
Hammonds scored 16 points to lead the Pirates, La’Kayia Hunt had 11 and Gabby Locklear scored seven.
Ava Sterling led Gray’s Creek (1-9, 1-3 United-8) with 20 points and Kiara Herring scored nine.
In the boys game, Gray’s Creek (5-6, 3-1 United-8) earned a 64-55 upset win over Lumberton (9-2, 2-1 United-8).
Lumberton hosts Douglas Byrd Tuesday.
St. Pauls boys win conference opener
The St. Pauls boys basketball team opened Southeastern Athletic Conference play with a 61-55 road win Friday at Midway.
St. Pauls (5-5, 1-0 Southeastern) outscored Midway (6-6, 0-2 Southeastern) 18-12 in the first quarter; from there, the Bulldogs led by six at the conclusion of every quarter as the teams both scored 14 in the second quarter, 19 in the third and 10 in the fourth.
Jeyvian Tatum scored 22 points for St. Pauls, Josh Henderson had 19 and Marcus Galbreath netted 14.
Davis Willis led the Raiders with 20 points and Wyatt Holland had 17.
St. Pauls hosts Clinton on Tuesday.
Lady Bulldogs dominate Raiders
The St. Pauls girls basketball team earned a 72-33 win over Midway Friday.
St. Pauls (10-1, 1-0 Southeastern) was led by Jashontae Harris with 16 points and seven steals. Taliya Council had 14 points, nine rebounds and five blocks; Jakieya Thompson scored 13 points with seven rebounds, six assists and eight steals; Tamyra Council had 13 points with 12 rebounds; and AuNyah Teague scored 10 points with eight rebounds and five steals.
Midway is 7-5 overall and 1-1 in Southeastern play.
Second-half run lifts Fairmont boys past West Bladen
A 12-point run late in the third and early in the fourth quarter helped the Fairmont boys basketball team defeat West Bladen 52-45 Friday.
West Bladen (7-6, 0-2 Southeastern) held a 34-30 lead before a Tyrus Morris basket for Fairmont (4-6, 2-0 Southeastern) with 1:45 left in the third. The Golden Tornadoes took the lead on a Walker Chavis 3-pointer and led 37-34 at the end of the third, then scored five more over the first two minutes of the fourth to extend the run to 12-0 and take a 42-34 lead.
Fairmont led 16-11 after the first quarter and 29-26 at halftime.
Morris scored 14 points with seven rebounds for Fairmont, Cameron Sweat had nine points, 13 rebounds and three blocks and Gabriel Washington added nine points. Tyrek Thompson had 10 rebounds for the Golden Tornadoes.
Gary Parker scored 22 points for West Bladen and Malachi Allen had 11 points and eight rebounds.
Fairmont’s boys play next on Wednesday at Whiteville.
Lady Tornadoes outduel Knights
The Fairmont girls basketball team earned a 45-33 win Friday at home against West Bladen.
Fairmont (8-3, 2-0 Southeastern) outscored West Bladen (7-4, 0-2 Southeastern) in each of the first three quarters, taking a 12-5 lead after the first quarter and a 19-10 lead at halftime. The Golden Tornadoes led 34-18 at the end of the third.
Amyrikal Vaught scored 15 points with 10 rebounds for Fairmont, Haley George had nine points with five assists and Lakayla Chavis scored nine points. Zariah Locklear had 10 rebounds.
MaKayla Wright scored 12 points, Kiera Lewis had 11 and Brooke Singletary had eight for West Bladen.
The Lady Tornadoes host East Bladen in a girls-only date Tuesday.