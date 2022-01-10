UNCP men tough out win at Southern Wesleyan

CENTRAL, S.C. — Southern Wesleyan whittled an 18-point second half deficit down to just three with just more than four minutes left, but the 20th-ranked UNC Pembroke men’s basketball team used clutch rebounding and key transition scoring down the stretch to hold off the red-hot Warriors, 90-86, on Saturday inside Tysinger Gymnasium.
The result helped the Braves (12-1, 9-1 CC) push their winning streak out to eight games, while also helping the Black & Gold improve to 5-1 away from Pembroke this season as well. The setback snapped a five-game victory skein for the Warriors (7-5, 5-3) whose last loss came on the last day of November.
UNCP took a 16-point lead, 22-6, just 8 1/2 minutes into the afternoon, but Southern Wesleyan followed with an 18-4 run over the next four minutes and eventually made it a one-possession game, 26-24, after Julian Cameron’s 3-pointer at the 7:18 mark. The teams traded punches for the next five minutes before a 3-pointer from Jordan Ratliffe sparked the visitors on a half-ending 10-4 run that gave the Black & Gold a 39-31 advantage heading into intermission.
The Braves scored the first eight points of the second half and led by as many as 18 points, 52-34, after Deon Berrien’s layup with 16:15 to play, but the Warriors put together another rally and eventually climbed to within three points, 71-68, on Demarcus Addie’s jumper with 4:22 remaining. UNCP tacked up 11 of the game’s next 15 points to stretch its win streak back out to double digits, and wrapped the game in Black & Gold with four-straight points from senior Spencer Levi, including an emphatic dunk with four seconds on the clock.
Senior Spencer Levi matched a career-high with 25 points and registered his eighth double-double of the season with a dozen boards as well. Levi fueled his offensive numbers with an 11-for-17 success rate from the free throw line.
Redshirt junior Jordan Ratliffe logged 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting, including a 4-for-5 clip from beyond the arch. He also added six rebounds.
Senior Tyrell Kirk scored 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting, while also adding four assists and a pair of steals.
Freshman Trenton McIntyre and senior Deon Berrien chipped in 11 points apiece. The duo combined to produce an 8-for-9 showing at the charity stripe.
UNCP is now 5-1 away from Pembroke this season, including a neutral-site victory over Catawba in November. Saturday’s triumph marked the Black & Gold’s third-straight road win.
The Braves turned in 57.4 percent shooting overall at Southern Wesleyan, and have now converted on at least half of their field goal attempts in six games this season. Saturday’s shooting performance was the best for the Black & Gold since a 61.5-percent performance against Columbus State on January 9 of last season.
UNCP shot 58.3 percent (7-for-12) from downtown on Saturday – their best performance from the perimeter since converting on 15 of their 25 3-point field goal attempts in a win over Tusculum on Nov. 16, 2019.
The Braves will make a quick trip home on Thursday to take on Conference Carolinas foe Barton (4-6, 2-4 CC) at 7 p.m. after the women’s teams meet at 5 p.m. at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court. Tickets can be purchased by visiting UNCPBraves.com/Tickets.
Ratliffe named Conference Carolinas Player of the Week
A torrid offensive effort that led to a trio of victories for the Braves reaped additional benefits on Monday afternoon when redshirt junior Jordan Ratliffe was lauded as the Conference Carolinas Player of the Week, the league office announced.
Ratliffe, a Gibson native, averaged 23.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game across three starts last week, while also shooting 26-for-48 (.548) from the field, including an impressive 11-for-23 (.478) clip from the perimeter. He began his weekly tear by matching a career high with 28 points against Chowan, while also adding six rebounds and a pair of steals. He turned in a 21-point, 4-rebound effort in Thursday’s win over I-95 rival Francis Marion, and finished off the week with a 22-point outing at Southern Wesleyan in which he also registered 9-for-12 (.750) field goal shooting.
A three-year starter for the Black & Gold, Ratliffe has played in 49 games (48 starts) over his career in Pembroke, and has contributed 14.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 steals an outing. He earned All-Peach Belt Conference accolades as a sophomore in 2019-20 after posting 13.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.
Levi nabs league Defensive Player of the Week honors
An all-everything performance on the court that helped UNCP claim a trio of victories proved to be even more fruitful on Monday afternoon when senior Spencer Levi was crowned as the Conference Carolinas Defensive Player of the Week, the league office announced.
Levi, a product of St. Louis, Mo., Nearly averaged a double-double with 15.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, 1.3 steals and 1.0 assists across three starts last week while also shooting 65.2 percent (15-for-23) from the floor. He tallied at least one block in all three contests, and also finished his rebounding tear with an impressive 6.3 defensive boards an outing.
Levi shot 71.4 percent from the floor, while also turning in 13 points, six rebounds, two blocks and a pair of steals, in Tuesday’s home win over Chowan, and registered an 8-point, 11-rebound effort two days later against Francis Marion. He closed out the week with his seventh double-double of the season after matching a career high with 25 points and pulling down a dozen boards at Southern Wesleyan. He also shot 77.8 percent (7-for-9) from the floor against the Warriors.
Levi has seen time in 80 games (22 starts) for the Black & Gold over the last 3-plus seasons and has produced career averages of 10.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 assists per game. He has logged 845 points over his time in Pembroke.