Red Springs’ MLK Classic returns Saturday

LUMBERTON — J.B. Brockington has done it all for the Lumberton boys basketball team this season.

So when the junior guard took over the game in the third quarter of Tuesday’s contest against South View, it wasn’t a surprise as much as it was just the latest example of the many ways he helps the Pirates win.

Brockington scored 11 of his game-high 24 points in that third period as the Pirates pulled away in a 75-52 win.

“Coach (Bryant) Edwards just told me to push the ball,” Brockington said. “Their defense really can’t guard nobody; he told me to be aggressive and make plays, so that’s what I did.”

Brockington had 11 rebounds and seven assists, nearly recording a triple-double in a season that he already has three of them.

“He was going to have to be the guy; everybody knew it from the jump,” Edwards said. “I’m trying to get him to be the next-level guy every possession. That doesn’t mean he has to score the ball, but he’s got to demand the basketball, that’s what next-level point guards do.”

“When I’m getting those triple-doubles, I’m really just in the zone and trying to get my teammates involved first, and now I get mine, really,” Brockington said. “That’s really it, just playing hard and being aggressive all the time.”

Lumberton (9-1, 2-0 United-8 Conference) held a 34-28 halftime lead as Brockington scored eight first-half points, tied for the most on either team. Brockington hit the Pirates’ first three field goals of the second half, including a layup, a dunk on a fast break, and a 3-pointer, to give Lumberton a 42-34 lead with 4:15 left in the quarter.

Jarod Brown hit three straight baskets to keep South View (4-5, 1-2 United-8) close, including a traditional 3-point play to make it 43-39 with 3:19 to go in the stanza. Angel Bowie hit a Lumberton 3 moments later, then Brockington had two more baskets in the last two minutes of the period and Kenston Skipper added a layup, giving Lumberton a 52-41 lead at the end of the third.

With the momentum in Lumberton’s grasp, the Pirates held South View without a field goal for more than half of the fourth quarter, starting the fourth with a 14-1 run to lead 66-42 and erase any doubt in the outcome.

Behind Brockington, Cobe Oxendine had 12 points and five assists for Lumberton, and the Pirates’ post players all had strong performances: Angel Bowie had 16 points with six rebounds, Tre Lewis had 10 points and 12 rebounds and Kenston Skipper had six points.

“I’m hoping Kenston hits his stride; he’s been struggling lately on the defensive end, staying in foul trouble,” Edwards said. “Tre’s really coming along; he’s being a lot more aggressive, especially around the rim. When him and Kenston play with that much pace and energy, it frees Angel up a lot more to actually score the basketball.”

Brown led South View with 20 points as the Pirates held Cedavion Wimbley, the Tigers’ leading scorer, to nine points.

“Coach Edwards told us the scouting report and we just stuck to it,” Brockington said. “We made him go left the whole time, that was really it. We stuck to the scouting report.”

Lumberton jumped out to an 11-2 first-quarter lead and held a 17-6 advantage after the period, with two baskets each from Brockington, Oxendine and Bowie.

South View got back within a point at 18-17 and stayed close throughout the second quarter, ultimately trailing by six at the break. A strong second quarter by the opposition after having jumped out to a big early lead has become a pattern for the Pirates through the first 10 games this season.

“My bench has to produce,” Edwards said. “My first five are used to getting leads and we’re producing very well, but when I go to my bench right now, we’re giving up runs, we’re giving up a lot of easy putbacks and a lot of easy possessions. I’ve got to find a little more depth and some guys have got to step up.”

Lumberton plays Friday at Gray’s Creek.

Lady Pirates’ comeback falls short

From a 22-point deficit late in the second quarter, the Lumberton girls basketball team fought to within six points of South View late in Tuesday’s United-8 home contest.

But the Lady Pirates ran out of both steam and time, and the comeback bid fell short in a 63-57 defeat.

“I think we showed a little more maturity tonight,” Lumberton coach Ivy Johnson said. “If that’s a month ago, I don’t think this team bounces back, and to see that they fought and they fought, and at the end of the game we were in the game to win it. The fact that we went from down 22 to making it a winnable game for us in the end, I was proud of our girls tonight.”

South View (6-4, 2-1 United-8) led 39-17 in the final minute of the first half after a hot-shooting stretch in the first two periods, and the Tigers took a 41-21 lead to intermission. Neveah Colon had four 3-pointers for the Tigers in a key first-half stretch, over the late moments of the first quarter and early in the second, as South View turned an 11-9 Lumberton lead into a 33-16 lead of its own midway through the second period.

Lumberton (3-6, 0-2 United-8) came out firing to start the second half; after South View hit the third quarter’s first basket to take a 43-21 lead, an 8-0 Lumberton run made it a 43-29 game with 4:43 in the third. La’Kayia Hunt and Aydan Bullard each had two baskets in the run.

“(Colon) for them, she was who they tried to go through,” Johnson said. “We switched it up and went man, and that helped create some momentum and some energy.”

South View answered and took the lead back out to 20 at 52-32, but a Gabby Locklear triple and a Hunt floater in the final seconds of the third made it 52-37 going to the fourth.

Lumberton continued the momentum in the fourth and got back within single digits after back-to-back Carly Hammonds baskets made it 56-47 with 4:39 to go. Layups by Bullard and Hunt got the Pirates to within six at 57-51 with 3:22 left.

But the Pirates never got any closer; Clarissa Warren hit a putback for South View, then after a Pirate basket by Hammonds, Colon’s traditional 3-point play made it 62-53 with 1:40 to go. The Pirates only pulled back to within six after that when Bullard hit a 3-pointer with five seconds remaining.

“We have great pieces; we just need them to play confident a be a little bit more competitive,’ Johnson said. “I think when we get that — that’s what we’re trying to build for.”

Colon scored 25 points and Warren had 19 for the Tigers; Hunt led Lumberton with 19 points, Hammonds had 13 and Bullard added 10.