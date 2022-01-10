Red Springs’ MLK Classic returns Saturday

RED SPRINGS — Two years ago, the Red Springs basketball program sought to start a Martin Luther King Jr. Day tradition with the first MLK Classic.
The event could not take place last season due to the truncated season caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Saturday, the MLK Classic returns with an exciting lineup of games to be played throughout the afternoon and evening at Raymond M. Ammons Gymnasium.
“The year that we did have it we thought it was a success,” said Glenn Patterson Sr., who started the event as Red Springs’ head boys basketball coach in 2020 and continues to oversee it in his current role as athletic director. “All the teams that participated in it that year were very pleased and excited and were eager to come back the following year, but unfortunately we weren’t able to have it. The week is not over yet — we’re keeping our fingers crossed that all the teams get through this week COVID-free and we’ll be ready to go full steam ahead on Saturday.”
Each game pits a Robeson County team against an out-of-county opponent. Red Springs’ girls will face Southern Lee at noon on Saturday before three boys matchups complete the four-game slate: St. Pauls faces Scotland at 2 p.m., Red Springs plays Southern Lee at 4 p.m. and Lumberton meets Richmond at 6 p.m.
“The first time we had it we had a pretty good turnout, had some really good games, the teams played hard,” first-year Red Springs boys basketball coach Glenn Patterson Jr. said. “Every game was a challenging game, a good game that the crowd was interested in. We’re looking to start a tradition with it yearly and continue celebrating Martin Luther King.”
The event will also include halftime entertainment; this includes the dance group D.T. and the Divas, tap-dancing and music.
“We’re going to have some good food, some good music and entertainment and some great basketball, so we hope everybody will come out and support the event,” Patterson Sr. said.
The first MLK Classic was played on the actual holiday on Monday; this year’s edition will be played on Saturday. This is meant to reduce the conflict with the Public Schools of Robeson County’s exam schedule, which begins Tuesday when students return to school from the holiday, and also allows for the event to be played on Martin Luther King Jr.’s actual birthday of Jan. 15.
All of the games should present good matchups on the hardwood, but the Lumberton-Richmond nightcap stands out as the highlight. The former conference foes will meet for the first time since the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s realignment left them in different leagues this season.
“We have two A-1, top level programs coming in for the main event, which I’m pretty sure it’s going to be a packed house for,” Patterson Jr. said. “Everybody’s looking forward to Lumberton, our home-county school, playing Richmond, who’s probably top five in the state right now; I know they’re undefeated. I know it was a battle last year, and they parted ways in conferences, but it’s going to be interesting to watch those two go back at it this year.”
Lumberton swept three meetings with the Raiders last season, including a conference tournament game, with the Raiders drawing closer in each meeting and losing the final matchup in overtime. Richmond entered play Tuesday at 13-0 this season; the Raiders are ranked No. 3 in the East in HighSchoolOT’s all-classification rankings released Monday.
“We know they’re extremely talented; we saw their freshman class last year and now they’re sophomores,” Lumberton coach Bryant Edwards said. “I think they’re a lot deeper this year; I think their young pieces from last year’s team that lost a lot of close games, they’re figuring stuff out and they’re figuring out how to win. They’re extremely talented and it’s going to be a tough game for us, but I’m looking forward to the tough matchup.”
Lumberton will make its MLK Classic debut in this year’s event.
“It’s a big day for the country, it’s a big day for a lot of people, and to be able to play in an event for what it represents, it’s an honor to play in it,” Edwards said.
Richmond faced Red Springs in the nightcap in 2020 and the Southern Lee boys and girls also return from that year’s event; the Southern Lee and Red Springs girls game marks a repeat matchup from two years ago. St. Pauls’ boys are also participating for the first time.
As it returns after its 2021 absence, organizers hope the event will grow and become a staple of the midseason holiday.
“We’re going to keep trying to find a way to improve it so it becomes one of the most-talked-about Saturday events, or whatever day we do it, in the state for Martin Luther King weekend,” Patterson Jr. said.
