Local roundup: Lumberton boys rout Douglas Byrd

January 11, 2022
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton boys basketball team earned a blowout win over winless Douglas Byrd in United-8 Conference play Tuesday, winning 87-18.

Lumberton (10-2, 3-1 United-8) led 52-7 at halftime.

Angel Bowie had 16 points with five steals for Lumberton. Adarius Grissett scored 14 points, Ayhem Allen had 10 points, Kenston Skipper had eight points with seven rebounds and J.B. Brockington had six points, nine rebounds, nine assists and eight steals.

Douglas Byrd is 0-13 overall and 0-4 in the United-8.

Lady Pirates top Eagles

The Lumberton girls basketball team earned a 60-44 conference home win against Douglas Byrd Tuesday.

Carly Hammonds scored 22 points to lead Lumberton (5-7, 2-2 United-8). Gabby Locklear scored 11 points, including nine in the fourth quarter; La’Kayia Hunt scored six points.

Douglas Byrd is 1-11 overall and 0-5 in the United-8.

The Pirates host Seventy-First on Friday.

East Bladen girls win nailbiter at Fairmont

The Fairmont girls basketball team’s comeback attempt came up just short against undefeated East Bladen Monday in a 43-40 win by the Eagles.

Fairmont (8-3, 2-1 Southeastern) trailed 37-27 at the end of the third quarter; the Golden Tornadoes pulled to within a point at 41-40 after a basket by Destiny Melvin with 50 seconds to go. Alexus Mitchell hit two free throws for East Bladen (13-0, 2-0 Southeastern); Fairmont had two possessions from that point but couldn’t find a game-tying basket.

The teams were tied 10-10 after the first quarter and East Bladen led 23-19 at halftime.

Melvin led Fairmont with nine points; Amyrikal Vaught scored eight points with 16 rebounds and Miah Smith had six points.

Maya McDonald scored 16 points with six rebounds and six assists for East Bladen. Mitchell had 10 points and Anna Grey Heustess had nine points and eight rebounds.

Fairmont’s girls and boys both host Whiteville in nonconference play on Wednesday.

In other varsity basketball action Monday, the Red Springs boys basketball team earned a 72-49 win over West Bladen. Red Springs’ girls team defeated West Bladen 31-24.