UNCP wrestling downs Queens, picks up first conference win

FAYETTEVILLE — Jakieya Thompson went to the free throw line and grimaced so much everyone in the gym knew she was in pain.

The St. Pauls junior point guard completed the traditional 3-point play, then favored her right knee as she backpedaled to her defensive position. She got a steal, then hobbled forward, unable to establish any running rhythm as she brought the ball up the court. A pass to Taliya Council led to Council drawing a foul, a dead ball which allowed Bulldogs coach Mike Moses to take Thompson out of the game.

“It was very difficult, but at the end of the day they’re my teammates and I would never want to let them down,” Thompson said. “I just had to push through, even though I was in a lot of pain. At the end of the day, they’re my teammates and they always come first.”

The toughness shown by Thompson was just the most evident example of the toughness shown all night by the St. Pauls team Wednesday as the Lady Bulldogs earned a 54-48 nonconference road win at Seventy-First.

Council made one of the two free throws after the pass from the hobbling Thompson, and that point culminated a 13-0 St. Pauls run over a nearly six-minute span late in the third quarter to midway through the fourth. Seventy-First led 36-34 before the run; St. Pauls led 47-36 with 4:46 to go by its conclusion.

“We stopped trying things out — because today we tried different defenses, being too cute, stuff that we’ve worked on, but that’s what these games are for,” Moses said. “You can’t be afraid to do what you’ve worked on. But when that game got down to the wire, we just sat down into what we know. This is what we know, this is what we’re able to do, and we were able to get stops and able to get layups, and we separated from them a little bit.”

Thompson had a layup in the early moments of the run and hit one free throw in the fourth before she was fouled on a layup, reaggravating a knee injury she’s fought since cross country season.

Even after leaving the floor, she didn’t stay out of the game long, and hit a layup for a 49-40 lead with 2:55 to go. After Seventy-First got within four points late at 49-45, Thompson was fouled on two more successful layups, and made one of the ensuing free throws, to build the Bulldogs’ lead back to 54-45 with 38 seconds left.

“She’s a dog,” Moses said. “She plays for the Bulldogs, but she’s legit a dog. If she’s not on the floor we struggle to find our identity; when Jakieya’s on the floor, everybody’s confident, no matter what their role is. She’s not going to give up — she didn’t even want to come out of the game, I had to take her out.”

“It was very big (to win), because their record was the same as ours, so we had to see who had the most heart at the end of the day,” Thompson said.

Thompson finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds with six assists and nine steals. Jashontae Harris scored 11 points; Taliya Council scored 10 points with nine rebounds and Tamyra Council scored six points with six blocks and 10 rebounds.

Khalan Williams scored 19 points to lead Seventy-First; Kyleigh Goode, who averages 24.4 points and 13.6 rebounds per game, scored 16 for the Falcons.

“I knew that game was going to be tough, and I knew what Kyleigh Goode is going to do,” Moses said. “We needed to play against a good big with a high motor, because that gets us ready for (potential playoff opponent) Farmville Central. Everything is strategic.”

St. Pauls took a 13-6 lead late in the first quarter after consecutive layups by AuNyah Teague; two Seventy-First baskets in the last 28 seconds of the quarter made it a 13-10 game entering the second period.

The Bulldogs stretched their lead back out to 24-15 with 2:38 left in the second quarter before Seventy-First ended the half on an 11-4 run to make it a 28-26 game at intermission.

Seventy-First took its first lead since 4-3 when Goode scored five straight for a 33-32 advantage with 3:03 left in the third, and after two Thompson free throws, Williams hit a triple to give the Falcons a 36-34 lead before St. Pauls’ run.

St. Pauls opens Southeastern Athletic Conference play Friday at Midway as the Bulldogs seek their third straight conference title.

Hot-shooting Falcons top Bulldogs boys

The hot-shooting hand of Xavier Tubbs Matthews proved to be too much for the St. Pauls boys basketball team to handle Wednesday as the Seventy-First guard scored 27 points and the Falcons earned an 81-62 win over the Bulldogs.

Tubbs Matthews hit seven 3-pointers, including five in the first half, as Seventy-First maintained a comfortable lead for the final 2 1/2 quarters.

“They’ve got some very talented guys, they’re a very talented basketball team,” said Trey Lowry, St. Pauls’ acting head coach in head coach Corey Thompson’s absence. “(Tubbs Matthews) got hot, knocked down some shots early, and got us behind early, and we started having to crawl back from the tip. Once you start doing that, and we kind of made some runs, no excuses, we’ve been out, but we kind of got gassed trying to crawl back. Once we got gassed, it kind of put us in some bad spots.”

After Seventy-First (8-2) built a double-digit lead early and led 23-18 at the end of the first quarter, St. Pauls (4-5) closed to within a point at 26-25 with 6:32 left in the half. The Bulldogs had just one field goal the rest of the half as the Falcons finished the second quarter on an 18-5 run to take a 44-30 halftime lead.

St. Pauls’ fortunes didn’t improve after halftime as Seventy-First used a 15-4 run to start the second half to take a 59-34 lead with 3:04 left in the third. A 9-0 Bulldogs run got them to a 59-43 deficit but St. Pauls got no closer the rest of the way and trailed 64-43 going to the fourth.

Behind Tubbs Matthews, Jared Davis scored 16 points for Seventy-First. Jeyvian Tatum scored 23 points to lead St. Pauls, Marcus Galbreath had 14 points and Josh Henderson netted 13.

In addition to Thompson, the Bulldogs were missing one starter with injury and a key reserve due to COVID-19 protocols. This comes after the team’s entire regular starting lineup was out for three games last week due to COVID-19 protocols. They open Southeastern Athletic Conference play at Midway Friday.

“One thing we’ve got to do is be able put the things that’s happened before conference play behind us before Friday night,” Lowry said. “We start conference, when things start really mattering, and we have had some highs and we have had some lows, we’ve seen some challenging times, but we’ve got to erase that stuff from our memory and get over it get back in the gym tomorrow and be ready to go Friday night.”