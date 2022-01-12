UNCP wrestling downs Queens, picks up first conference win

Staff report

PEMBROKE — The UNC Pembroke wrestling team logged 16 takedowns and got big triumphs via pin from a trio of wrestlers to run past visiting Queens, 31-13, on the way to its first South Atlantic Conference Carolinas victory on Tuesday evening at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.

It was the second win in the last three outings for the Braves (3-6, 1-1 SACC) who ran their home win streak out to 16 matches, while also capturing their 14th-straight home opener as well. It was the seventh-straight loss for the Royals (1-10, 0-4) who also fell to 0-5 all-time in the series with the Black & Gold.

Nico D’Amico gave the visitors an early 6-4 advantage with a 3-1 decision in the 133-pound bout, but the Braves used a first-period pin from Jake Piccirilli, as well as a costly forfeit at 157 pounds, to go out in front for good. The hosts stretched their lead on the team scoreboard out to 22-6 thanks to a third-period pin from Rahsaan Vereen in the 165-pound bout, but Queens trimmed its deficit back to single digits via consecutive decisions from Stephon Halliburton and seventh-ranked Noah Curreri in the 174- and 184-pound matchups, respectively.

Bryce Walker used a takedown early in the third period to fuel a 3-2 decision over Austin Watkins at 197 pounds that clinched the team victory for UNCP, and Zach Shaffer finished off the night with a pin midway through the second period of his heavyweight bout with Joshua Voelkel.

The Braves will be back in action again on Monday when they head to Gaffney, S.C., for a key SACC tri-meet inside Limestone University’s Timken Center. UNCP will take on King (3-3, 2-0) in a 2 p.m. dual meet, before closing out its trip with a 7 p.m. matchup against the conference co-leading Saints (7-1, 2-0).