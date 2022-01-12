St. Pauls’ Council twins nominated for McDonalds All-American Game

Chris Stiles Sports editor
St. Pauls’ Tamyra Council (5) takes a shot over Clinton’s Tara Joyner (3), as Taliya Council (2) comes in behind the play, during Monday’s game in St. Pauls. The Council twins were both nominated Wednesday for the McDonald’s All-American Game. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian

ST. PAULS — For the second straight year, a St. Pauls senior girls basketball player has been nominated for the McDonald’s All-American Game. This time, in fact, two of them were.

Taliya and Tamyra Council, twins who are both signed to play at North Carolina A&T State University, were both among the nominees announced by the event on Wednesday.

“For this small community to get back-to-back years of girls being named McDonald’s All-American is major,” St. Pauls coach Mike Moses said. “It speaks highly of the talent that we have in Robeson County. I think other girls are capable of doing it as well.”

T.J. Eichelberger, who is now a freshman playing at Fayetteville State University, was nominated last year.

More than 760 total boys and girls were nominated nationwide, including 12 girls players from North Carolina. The top 24 boys and top 24 girls players will be selected later to play in the McDonalds All-American Games, held in March in Chicago.

Tamyra Council is averaging 13.4 points per game this season, more than double the average from her junior season, and 11.9 rebounds. She has averaged 5.8 points and 6.1 rebounds per game in three varsity seasons.

Taliya Council is averaging 12.1 points and 7.9 rebounds per game this season; she has averaged 10.2 points and 6.4 rebounds per game over her high school career.

The Bulldogs have a 51-2 record in the three seasons the Council twins, both six-foot forwards, have played on varsity.

“It speaks volumes, because it puts a twist on the story that you have to be somewhere and average 20 or 30 points to go to school or to get recognition,” Moses said. “It’s ultimately about the team. That’s what we preach all the time here, we over me, and those girls have come in and sacrificed and girls in the past have sacrificed to win games. You get the same recognition when you work on your game and you win games.”

Other notable girls nominees include Seventy-First’s Amore’ Kirkland and Ayanna Williams.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.