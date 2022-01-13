Local roundup: Lady Rams hand Cape Fear first United-8 loss

PEMBROKE — For more than 14 minutes, Purnell Swett guard Kylie Chavis was held off the scoreboard by Seventy-First.

But Chavis broke through for eight points over the last 1:46 of the first half, and added two more baskets early in the third, turning a tied game into comfortable Purnell Swett lead, leading to a 55-40 Rams win.

“We told her tonight that’s probably the best game we’ve seen her play, because what we’re trying to work on is how she handles adversity and how we flip the script when things aren’t going our way,” Purnell Swett coach Kalen Eddings said. “For her to stay at it tonight is awesome; it shows that she’s getting better at the things we feel like she needs to get better at.”

In a 16-16 tie, Chavis got on the scoreboard with a 3-pointer with 1:46 left in the first half, then added a floater and another triple in the final minute to give the Rams a 24-19 halftime lead.

She hit the first Purnell Swett (10-0, 3-0 United-8 Conference) basket of the third quarter, a 3-pointer, and after a Chloe Locklear layup, Chavis hit anther floater to make it a 31-22 Rams lead with 4:27 to go in the third.

“I was kind of getting in my head a little bit because the ball wasn’t going in the basket like I wanted it to,” Chavis said. “So I just had to get myself together mentally and focus more on it and start putting the ball in the hoop.”

A six-minute scoreless stretch for Seventy-First (9-4, 5-2 United-8) was underway by that point; Purnell Swett held the Falcons to three third-quarter points, and before Seventy-First scored its next point with 7:12 remaining the Rams had increased their lead to 40-22.

“We missed some shots that we normally make, and I was super impressed with how we responded defensively,” Eddings said. “It started with Nyla Mitchell; she’s unbelievable on defense.”

That defensive effort included holding Kyleigh Goode, who entered the night averaging 24.4 points per game, to three points.

“We knew they always wanted to get the ball to Kyleigh Goode, so if we could double down on her a little bit more, or every time she got the ball just double her, that helped us a lot during the game,” Chavis said.

Seventy-First did make a 9-0 run early in the fourth to get back to a 40-31 deficit; the Rams answered with their own run, a 15-6 stretch, to make it 55-37 with 1:13 to go. This included a pair of traditional 3-point plays by Chavis, who finished with 19 points, and three baskets by Niyah Locklear, who had a career night with 10 points.

“Tonight we knew we were going to need to use (Niyah); just with Kyleigh (Goode), I thought maybe that would neutralize some things for her,” Eddings said. “But I’m just impressed; I’m impressed with the way that she can go from not playing in the game and come in and have a game like that. Credit to our guards for getting her the basketball, but credit to her for finishing and defending.”

“They were really big for me because a couple games back I had had bad games and wasn’t scoring much, so I got in the gym, and with COVID it’s hard to do that sort of stuff; I just did it for my papa,” Niyah Locklear said.

The game was tied 10-10 after the first quarter and neither team led by more than three points before the Rams’ late-second-quarter run.

Hannah Lewis led Seventy-First with 18 points and Khalan Williams had 12.

Natalie Evington scored 15 points for Purnell Swett, with four 3-pointers.

The Rams’ win came over one of the expected top teams in the United-8, and keeps them undefeated through the season’s first 10 games.

“It’s a confidence-builder for us,” Eddings said. “A lot of people were saying some things about this game and how they thought it would go, and it’s always good to kind of hush those thoughts. I think the girls are starting to understand we can be really good if all of us collectively are doing what we need to do. We’re not a one-person basketball team; we’ve got multiple girls that can make plays.”

The Rams host Cape Fear in another big United-8 matchup Wednesday.

Seventy-First dominates Purnell Swett boys

The Purnell Swett boys basketball team struggled to stop a high-powered Seventy-First offense Tuesday night, and the Falcons dominated in a 77-44 win.

Seventy-First (10-2, 4-0 United-8) shot well from the perimeter and got to the basket with ease, allowing the Falcons the comfortable victory.

“We came out and played well early, the first few minutes, and then their height and size took over,” Purnell Swett coach Jeremy Sampson said. “We made some bonehead plays there, midway in the second quarter. We didn’t get back, I don’t know how many dunks they had, and we were a little lackadaisical on defense. I told the guys, we can’t simulate that height in practice, but basketball doesn’t change and we’ve still got to execute.”

Seventy-First led 19-9 after the first quarter, finishing the period with a 7-0 run. Purnell Swett (4-6, 0-3 United-8) trailed 21-13 before the Rams were held to one field goal over the final six-plus minutes of the first half, allowing Seventy-First to pull away with a 15-2 run.

“I think we just dribbled too much,” Sampson said. “Our focus in practice was to swing the ball, keep moving, and pack it in and play tough D, and we didn’t do that.”

Purnell Swett was never closer than an 18-point margin in the second half and Seventy-First took a 54-32 lead to the fourth quarter.

Garyen Maynor scored 14 points to lead Purnell Swett; Ethan Brewington had nine points and Chandler McNeill and Marcus Lowry each scored eight.

“Garyen was really aggressive,” Sampson said. “He’d been playing him in the post; he’s undersized so we put him on the perimeter, and I think he got a little confidence and was attacking more.”

Jared Davis led Seventy-First with 15 points, James Scott had 14 and Xavier Tubbs Matthews scored 11.